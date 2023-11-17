This Week’s Coolest Drops, From High-Tech Hokas to Boygenius Studs

Greetings, fellow web surfers, couch surfers, and Butthole Surfers. (If any of the Butthole Surfers are reading this, we’re honored, and we want you to know that “Pepper” is still one of our favorite karaoke songs.) Paddle out, because we’re about to surf the wave of the coolest new products, drops, and collaborations of the week. If your pulse doesn’t quicken at the thought of limited-edition drops and jaw-dropping collaborations, you might want to check if you’re still among the living.

The annual race to snag the perfect gifts has officially begun, and if you’re thinking of waiting until the last minute, I’ve got two words for you: amateur hour. Picture this: It’s December 24, and you’re fighting off a horde of desperate shoppers for the last scented candle on the shelf. Trust me, nobody wants to receive a “thought I’d wait till the chaos settled” gift. They can tell, people.

Now, onto the main event: the must-have drops and collaborations of this pre-Black Friday week. We know we say this every week, but ah-OOO-ga, this week’s drops are fire. Take, for example, Online Ceramics’ gorpcore watch with G-Shock; Supreme’s team-up with Doc Martens for purple suede creepers; and Boygenius’s line of cheeky jewelry with Catbird, to name just a few. Sure, you might buy these goods thinking you’re going to gift them, but there’s a good chance you’ll want to keep them for yourself. We won’t judge. Read on.

Online Ceramics x G Shock link for a very cool watch

If you haven’t seen Online Ceramics’ retro-inspired, post-internet, tie-dyed jawns all over your friends’ Instagram dispatches from the pre-Dead & Co. tailgate, where have you been? Now, Online Ceramics has buddied up with G-Shock and Hodinkee for the [takes deep breath] G-Shock Ref. 5600 by Online Ceramics Limited Edition For Hodinkee. In the past, Hodinkee has collaborated with none other than John Mayer for several G-Shock watches, and Mr. Mayer apparently brokered this union of greats himself (Online Ceramics has made merch for Dead and Co. for years). This would make a very kewl holiday gift for the Deadhead or gorpcore king in your life.

Boygenius x Catbird jewelry might be the indie rock status gift of the season

As if Phoebe Bridgers didn’t already have enough of a chokehold on our collective cultural psyche, then Boygenius, her supergroup with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, came around and blew everyone’s minds. Phoebe Bridgers has previously made jewelry with Brooklyn-based pretty-little-things-maker Catbird, and now Boygenius is following suit with a collection of tiny studs, charms, and pins adorned with silver and gold “teeth.” Cute, in a dark kinda way. We’re into it.

A Big Night candle for setting the mood at the afters

Are you the type to invite people over after the bars close or the rave ends for a little extra late-night convo, wine, and mischief? Big Night, the New York-based shop for all things entertaining, cooking, and hosting, has launched After Party, “a new candle for late nights in.” It combines the sensual (and frankly very sexy) scents of smoky firewood, matcha, bergamot, and ginger, and is also available as part of the All Night Candle Set, which also includes Dinner Party, Big Night’s best-selling candle for setting the olfactory vibe at, well, a proper dinner party.

Supreme and Dr Martens make a sick purple creeper

We’ve lost count of how many times Dr Martens has joined forces with Supreme to make, well, really cool shoes, but the duo that just can’t quit each other dropped these purple suede creepers that are part Prince, part grunge. Obviously, they’re gonna sell out any second (and already have in many sizes).

Wilson makes a basketball for Bodega

Streetwear retailer Bodega has no shortage of interesting brand collabs under its belt, and the latest is this simple but swaggy limited-edition multicolored basketball in partnership with Wilson. Can you spot the tiny inspirational quote on the panel below the valve? Truer words were never spoken.

Adidas Sambas get an Adsum Millennium upgrade

Brooklyn-based, US-made clothing company Adsum is paying homage to the classic Adidas Samba with a new “Nutmeg Beige” colorway that features just a touch of red stitching. “The color links it to the Predator boot worn by Adidas soccer stars past and present,” the folks at Adsum explain. If you’re looking for a Samba feel with a little more pizzazz than the typical black-and-white look, Adsum’s take on a classic absolutely fits the bill (and hopefully your foot).

Hoka Cliftons get a tech-y update thanks to Satisfy

Paris-based performance running brand Satisfy makes Hokas a little flashier with this collab that takes over the popular Cliftons and offers them an aesthetic upgrade and more technical jazz. Of course, it’s not just about looks—you’ll also find a “custom-engineered mesh upper inspired by topographic maps for optimal breathability” and a Durabrasion Rubber outsole for improved traction (always a good thing if you’re running in the winter months).

We’ll see you in the online shopping trenches on Black Friday. Godspeed.

