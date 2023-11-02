This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Material’s Cocktail Kit to Nike Knits

We just missed the first of the month, so we’re too late to say “rabbit rabbit.” Instead, we’re gonna go ahead and wish you a happy November with a “gobble, gobble” and hope it will suffice. Honestly, we’re not even over Halloween yet. There must have been something in the water this year, because everyone ATE. Plus, if we’re being honest, we’re a little scared to step into 2024, so we’re gonna draw out these holidays as long as humanly possible. Thank god the years of knocking people out to get the biggest flat-screen TV at Walmart on Black Friday are over; now, we have the much more civilized “shopping online and awaiting a mountain of boxes from the safety of our winter dens,” and I guess that’s one thing we can be thankful for this year—fewer potential altercations with the Karens of Kmart. Sick fits, a jolly spirit, and tons of gifts should be a year-round thing, right?

Luckily, this week is packed with sick launches and a few bangin’ collabs that are getting us excited about being all rugged up and eating our body weight in pie. Last week’s drops were pretty killer, given that SKIMS launched menswear, D.S. & Durga and Todd Snyder debuted a candle version of their popular fragrance collaboration from earlier this year, and G-Shock re-issued two classic styles in new polychromatic colorways. This week, our homes are becoming AD-worthy, courtesy of the magazine’s new collection of rugs via Ruggable, and we’re bundling up in Nike’s new knitwear while poring over Urban Outfitters’ first big holiday launch. Shall we?

Stirred, not shaken

Cocktail party season is on the horizon, and there’s no easier way to serve really great drinks than making them in a batch. Apparently, the folks at Death & Co—one of New York’s famed cocktail bars—and Material Kitchen agree. The two recently collaborated on the Stirred Set, which includes a stunning glass pitcher in your choice of four colors, a dual-sided mixing and muddling spoon, and a versatile step jigger. Did we mention it’s all dishwasher-safe? Score.

Architectural Digest x Ruggable

Every year, Architectural Digest announces its list of New American Voices, featuring eight rising stars of the design world. This year the group of talented designers—which includes Alexis Tompkins and Leann Conquer (Chroma), David Quarles IV (Studio 417), Tavia Forbes and Monet Masters (Forbes Masters), Jessica Jubelirer (Jessica Jubelirer Design), Aymee Kuhlman and Molly Kidd (Light and Dwell), Matt McKay (McKAY), Michael Hilal (Studio Michael Hilal), and Hema Persad (Sagrada Studio)—designed a 16-piece collection for the affordable, washable rug brand, filled with statement-making pieces. You’ll find everything from colorful, Rothko-esque minimalist rugs to pieces inspired by Moroccan design.

Nike masters athleisurewear-cool knits

You know Jerry Seinfeld would’ve been all over these cable-knit, subtly logoed turtlenecks that just dropped at Nike. The fact that these sweaters haven’t gone absolutely viral yet is beyond me. The heavy knit is made from polyester and wool, with a little bit of stretch so it will keep you warm without stretching out or shrinking like classic wool tends to do.

Urban Outfitters says the holidays start NOW

Skeletons: packed. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas: on repeat starting now. Even if it feels too soon for ornaments and gift-buying, there’s no harm in browsing. Urban Outfitters has a ton of things we’re adding to our list this year, including Baggu stockings, Dancing Bear ornaments, and disco ball ice buckets.

Movado gets the Kenny Scharf treatment

Unless you’re some kinda watch expert, most timepieces basically look the same. But not this incredibly colorful collaboration between Movado and famed New York artist Kenny Scharf. If you don’t know the man’s work, you’ve probably seen it without even realizing it. His contemporaries include 80s legends Basquiat and Keith Haring, and his graphic, cartoon-like style lends itself well to avant-garde jewelry in this collection.

This season’s hottest slipper is…

Given that it debuted in 2020, Lusso Cloud was perfectly timed for an era of collective hibernation. The luxury slipper brand is no stranger to collaborations, having teamed up with everyone from FuckJerry to tattoo artist Bert Krak. But Lusso Cloud’s latest drop is a first for the brand—an indoor-only slipper made with UnHide’s undeniably soft faux sherpa.

Cozy Earth gets into waffle knit

What is it about a waffle knit that screams fall? Is it because you eat more baked goods in cold weather? We may never know, but we do know that Cozy Earth, a fave of Oprah and anyone who likes super-cozy stuff, makes devilishly soft pajamas and loungewear from bamboo that it just released in a waffle knit, the perfect textile for fall and winter thanks to its breathable warmth. Getting your gift shopping done early this year? A waffle knit set would make an easy slam dunk.

Are we still doing Movember?

