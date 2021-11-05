The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Power Puffer Coats to Woody Scents

O what can ail thee, knight-at-arms, alone and palely loitering (on Etsy)? Not enough new product drops to keep the sedge from withering from the lake? If that’s the case, you’ve come to the right little pocket of the world wide web. It’s Friday, which means it’s (once again) time for our weekly roll call of the internet’s sickest new drops and launches. Last week, we saw Balenciaga x Croc high heels, fresh Marmot parkas, an APL x Dune capsule collection, and many other items that made us reconsider our stances on shopping-based cults.

This week, we’re dusting off the ol’ pom-poms and cheering for an American-ass Lee x Pendleton collab, a Sesame Street apron set from the good people at Hedley & Bennett, John Mayer’s signature laundry detergent (yes, really), and more bananas drops for you to stuff your virtual shopping cart with. After all, you’ve earned it.

Keep reading to see our favorite drops this week, from savory streetwear to “cuffing” season BDSM toys and everything else that’s been tickling our… “fancy” on what feels like the first true week of fall.

Lee x Pendleton

When one of the best denim slingers (Lee) in the country teams up with one of the best blanket makers (Pendleton), you get a creation that’s more American than bald eagle soup. Coincidentally, the collaboration comes just in time for non-bald-eagle soup season, with patchwork plaid chore coats, hearty jackets, and reworked denim classics.

Unbound Babes bangle cuffs

Unbound Babes would definitely be where all the cool kids from Euphoria get dildos. (Just look at this futuristic dual prostate and G-spot wand.) The brand also takes their ethos of changing the public conversation on sexual wellness seriously (they once sent thousands of vibrators to members of congress in support of reproductive health), and all of their toys pass high-quality engineering tests. How cool will these cuffs look hanging off your bedroom mirror or dashboard?

Hedley & Bennett x Sesame Street

We went nusto for Hedley & Bennett’s Grateful Dead apron collaboration, and now they’re tugging at our Muppet heart strings with this Sesame Street collection, which includes aprons for every Cookie Monster baker and Big Bird stan under the sun.

The North Face HMLYN Down Parka

The North Face understands that we want a parka for bodega runs that could also brave the climb up Mt. Everest, because that’s how it feels sometimes. Baby needs full neck coverage, and ample pockets; that’s why they give us the HMLYN parka, tested in the harshest conditions to bring you the coziest results.

The Grateful Dead x Nixon watches

For those who run on Jerry Time, Nixon and the Grateful Dead have collaborated on some really sick watches that will prove very useful when you rip that bong to the stars, and need one foot—or timepiece—to be tethered to reality. To the owner of these vibey accessories, adorned with dancing bears and skellies: You are our favorite soon-to-be granola billionaire. Now please take this joint away from us already.

Everlane Duvet Puffer

If you’re looking for a longer puffer, Everlane just dropped its Duvet Coat, a smoky comforter-like overcoat that will have you looking like a boss whilst protecting you from noggin’ to bum this winter. It also has a chic rope tie at the waist, to give the impression that you are secretly an Upper East Side lady who uses “weekend” as a verb.

Bathing Culture’s first perfume is inspired by California redwoods

Peeps are always trying to find a way to smoke, sip, and bottle the spirit of California, and Bathing Culture is right up there with the best of them [waves to D.S. & Durga Big Sur candle]. The natural, environmentally conscious body and wellness brand has just launched its very first unisex roll-on fragrance, whose woodsy scent takes after Muir Woods’ Cathedral Grove forest. Send it to someone who’s homesick for the Golden State, or needs to cover up the weed smell on their clothes.

West Elm x OFFHOURS

Mid-century modern home decor lords West Elm and OFFHOURS, the masters of self-proclaimed, “unreasonably comfortable clothes for wearing at home,” have teamed up to make a collection of stylish coats and quilts to blanket our homes and hinies this winter—and damn if those puffers aren’t a welcome departure from our usual schlumpfy winter jackets.

West Elm x Heather Taylor Home

And because West Elm just won’t quit, we’ve also got a new gingham duvet cover to look forward to for the winter, which is made in collaboration with Heather Taylor Home. It’s crafted with quality European flax, which means you won’t get overheated as with most other flannel plaid bedding (in other words: ideal for West Coasters, or anyone with who’s apartment oddly gets too hot in the winter).

Uniqlo x White Mountaineering

White Mountaineering is a weird ass name for an outdoor clothing company in 2021, but the ‘fits they’ve made in collaboration with Uniqlo are reallllly nice. Think earth-tone parkas and pullovers that can take you into winter (and even spring) with their color schemes and layerability. We’re especially into how ample the sleeves look on the oversized parkas.

The Laundress x John Mayer

Your body is a wonderland, because it’s clothed in apparel that’s been laundered by this all-natural detergent made by Laundress and John Mayer, whose affinity for scents has been legendary ever since that viral Diptyque video. There are undertones of sandalwood, leather, and amber—plus a bit of spice, patchouli, and musk. Oh yeah, and top notes of gaslighting.

Bottega Veneta bathrobes

Bottega Veneta just dropped a new line of bathrobes in big shades, and we’re here for it (and would love one as a holiday gift, thanks). And to think that for most of our lives we considered this color aquamarine. Or, IDK… blue? But nope. This is “BLASTER” by Bottega Veneta, baby, and it’s the only color we will now request at the salon when we pull up in this intrecciato cotton terry bathrobe. Perfect for home lounging, and the House of Gucci premiere.

