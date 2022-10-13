The Coolest Drops This Week, From Momofuku Chile Crunch to Dame’s New Vibe

Goblins and ghouls, it’s T-minus 18 days until the biggest day for costumes next to San Diego Comic Con—yep, we’re talkin’ Halloween, baby, and if you haven’t started planning your look, you’d better hop to it. We’ve got plenty of inspiration for you—everything from viral meme get-ups to the gnarliest masks that will haunt your dreams for weeks. But let’s be real: Not everyone dresses up, and for those of you that would rather be woken up when October ends, we have plenty of non-pumpkin-adorned, non-spooky new drops for you to peruse in the meantime.

Last week, there was no shortage of hyphy launches—including the collab of the year (IMHO): Liquid Death and Martha Stewart’s black severed hand candle, dropping just in time to be lit by a virgin under the full moon (or, you know, shed some light on a bowl of fun-size candy bars). Plus, we saluted Solo Stove’s new line of colorful fire pits for cozying up under some blankets, wildly patterned (fur-lined!) Crocs for keeping your tootsies warm, and Fly by Jing’s new Chili Crisp Vinaigrette for jazzing up all your chicories.

This week, we’re getting prepped for the cuffing-season moments that await on the other side of Halloween with insulated puffer boots from TOMS, limited-edition infused Jacobsen salt (aka the GOAT of everyday seasoning), and Dame’s newest affordable, approachable, and totally effective Dip vibrator.

Jacobsen Salt Co.’s limited-edition salt

Real salt-heads know that there are hundreds of varieties out there in the world. For the newbies, you’ve probably heard of flaky Maldon salt, dabbled with smoked salts, and maybe even illuminated your home with a Himalayan pink salt lamp, but this cult runs even deeper, y’all. Salt freaks are discerning; if you too strive to be a culinary god or goddess, the gateway is via Jacobsen Salt Co.’s new line of limited-edition infused salt slide tins. Our mouths (etc.) are watering just thinking about them. The full kit consists of five tins containing Pure Flake Sea Salt, Black Pepper Salt, Habanero Salt, Black Garlic Salt, and Lemon Zest Salt, for seasoning to your heart’s delight, no matter where you are, or what culinary vibe you’re going for.

Yellowpop x Andy Warhol

If you haven’t noticed, Gen Z have made mood lighting an entire lifestyle. It’s pretty apparent in major metros like NYC; when you stroll the streets, look up at the thousands of glittering apartment windows, and you’ll see dozens dotted with neon sign-inspired lights. Attention geriatric millennials: Nothing shows your age like having harsh overhead lighting. So kill two birds with one stone—incorporate a new lighting dimension into your home and add some very cool art to your collection with Yellowpop’s new limited-edition collection in collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation. This collection of classic Warhol pieces has a modern twist with the addition of neon (duh), and the two polyptychs sets—”Marilyn” and “Flowers Deluxe”—that come with a Yellowpop NFT that unlocks membership perks, including lifetime discounts, access to early collection drops, and exclusive events. Now all you need is a million-plus Instagram followers, and you’ll be ready to show off your tiny apartment to Architectural Digest.

Dame’s newest affordable vibe

You don’t have to shell out over $100 for a Hitachi magic wand to get your rocks off. Dame, one of our favorite makers of adult toys, just launched its newest vibrator, the Dip. The “simple, sleek, and approachable” device is perfect for first-time users, with one button to control five intensity settings, and it can be used internally or externally. Plus, Dip is made with medical-grade silicone, is waterproof, and is “whisper quiet,” so it’s a great nearly silent toy that won’t disturb your roommates (thank god).

New Momofuku chili crunch

We’re big fans of Momofuku’s pantry goods, from its noodles to its chili crisps, and when it comes to the latter, the brand’s new ghost pepper variety is right on schedule for making your spooky season and holiday fixin’s extra spicy. The super-hot ghost pepper crisp is only available for a limited time (aka right now); don’t let our excitement mislead you—this chile crunch is not for the faint of tongue.

Parade precious metals collection

The season of sparkle usually starts in December, but why not get a jump on being the shiniest object in any room with Parade’s newest Precious Metals collection? With everything from rhinestone-encrusted mesh bodysuits to silky lingerie sets, the latest drop from the popular undies and loungewear brand is full of layering pieces for all of the holiday parties at which you may wish to hang out under the mistletoe (or at least black out on eggnog).

TOMS Mallow Boot

A puffer for your feet? Revolutionary. We don’t know why more people aren’t out there stomping the heavily salted pavement in quilted boots. Not only are these clunkers from TOMS quite aesthetically pleasing, they are also earth-conscious; the polyester upper is made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles, and the insoles are also made with 26% manufacturing-waste-derived eco content. The zip front and pull-tab make them easy for sliding on and off, because no one wants to stand outside untying their gross snow boots in the cold. (There’s no men’s version yet, but TOMS does have a surprisingly lit selection of men’s chukkah- and desert-style boots.)

See ya next week, our pumpkin-spice pals.

