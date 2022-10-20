The Coolest Drops This Week, From Away’s 90s Luggage to Benihana Loafers

The holidays need to chill. We’re getting way too distracted by skeletons bathing in a candle jacuzzi, the difficult decision over whether or not we’re going to be Ms. Sexy Green M&M for Halloween, and the knowledge that soon there will be life-size Santa statues at the entrance to every department store. We would die for this “Empty Soul Girl on a Swing,” but she already beat us to it. But holiday shopping is only going to pick up speed, and thankfully, we can go ham on fun-size Milky Way bars while perusing the best new product drops this week.

Last week, we were blessed with tiny tins of limited-edition infused Jacobsen salt; Dame’s Dip vibrator to make you convulse with pleasure; and puffer boots from TOMS for all your upcoming winter strolls. This week, fuhgeddaboudit, in the words of Tony Soprano. Our socks are knocked off by Hoka’s new gender-neutral kicks, a mysterious advent calendar from Diptyque, “omakase” berry butter, and kitchen staples that will make our lives easier. Put your Christmas tree shopping on hold—it’s time to live in the now, and revel in this week’s best new products.

Benihana x Del Toro

If you didn’t think hibachi could get any better, think again. Italian shoemaker Del Toro collabed with Benihana to create slappin’ slipper loafers. We almost like them better than watching fried rice being karate-chopped in front of us. Get em’ with the logo or opt for a red floral option.

Away’s 90s Pop Collection

Going through TSA and flight delays can be stressful and dehumanizing—might as well make things a bit brighter with a nostalgic piece of luggage to remind us of the good ol’ days (when you didn’t have to pay rent). Away just dropped its 90s Pop Collection, which is a nostalgic blend of vintage swirls, retro charm, and bubblegum pink to give you a mood boost that’s miles better than whatever you could scrounge up at mall food court.

Great Jones’ Full Stream Duo

We have so many delectable dumplings from Fly by Jing. The best way to prepare them? Steam them with the Full Steam Duo from Great Jones, a colorful multi-purpose steam basket that just dropped. It’s a four-in-one colander, steamer, splatter guard, and trivet made with food-grade silicone and reinforced by stainless steel.

Diptyque’s Advent Calendar

Do you have a moody, astrological person in your life this holiday season who loves amazing-smelling candles? This glow-in-the-dark advent calendar by Diptyque “combines all the shades of the night and is adorned with the phosphorescent Milky Way.” Each day corresponds to a new constellation and unveils a Diptyque treasure. Three limited-edition scented candles are also featured for Christmas: Sapin and Pine Tree, Neige and Snow, and Spark and Etincelles.

West Bourne’s Omakase Berry Butter

Calling all jam connoisseurs: This small batch jam by West Bourne is made with upcycled Japanese “omakase” berries—aka the tastiest, hand-picked strawberries out there. There’s no actual dairy involved, but it’s delectable for holiday charcuterie boards and for spreading on piping hot biscuits and muffins.

Caraway’s Food Storage Set

Busting your dérriere over a hot stove is a form of hard labor, if you ask us. Preserve the fruits of your labor in style by keeping your leftover pappardelle pasta with pesto safe and sound with Caraway’s new food storage set. This 14-piece set is easy to store, non-toxic, and is ceramic-coated. You can choose between six sleek and modern hues.

See ya next week.

