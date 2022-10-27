The Coolest Drops This Week, From ‘Creem’ Merch to KAWS x The North Face Puffers

T-minus four days until the portal between the spirits and the land of the living tears open and bestows upon us a night of thrills, chills, and SLUTTY COSTUMES! If you’re still on the hunt for what to wear come Halloween, snag one of these last-minute costumes that actually slap—or just throw on a turtleneck, and get into character as either Steve Jobs, Elizabeth Holmes, or Carl Sagan (your call).

If you’re overwhelmed by all the Halloween fanfare or are just ready for a change in programming—we have just the right thing to get that damn biscuit song out of your head, and that’s this week’s d-d-d-drops.

Videos by VICE

Last week was filled with all sorts of goodies like a Diptyque advent calendar, Great Jones’ highly attractive steamers, and two words: Benihana slippers. (Yes, there is now footwear specifically for showin’ up and showin’ out at hibachi, my dudes, because catching a shrimp in your hat is art, and should be respected.) This week hits hard with the wavy collabs—from The Arrivals and iconic 90s shoe brand Simple; a mashup between KAWS and The North Face; and a tasty little crossover between Jeremy Lin and Sanzo featuring a special-edition Asian pear-flavored seltzer honoring 10 years of #Linsanity. So strap in, and please keep your arms and legs inside the vehicle as we make our way through an abundance of frightfully good drops.

KAWS x The North Face

Wanna be rugged up in the epitome of streetwear #goals? Look no further than The North Face’s KAWS-ified classic. Our goal is to be a vision in winter white, so no gutter water, espressos, or slices near the kit, OK? The Retro 1994 Himalayan Parka is 100% nylon, with goose-down fill, so you can queue in line for the Palace x Gucci collab even if it’s straight up hailing. Pair your new puffer with a very clean pair of creamy sweats, and boom—sexy Yeti.

Jeremy Lin x Sanzo

Bubble freaks, assemble! If you are a connoisseur of artisanal seltzers, you will froth over Sanzo’s crisp, slightly sweet, Asian pear sparkling water. The drop was created in partnership with NBA all-star Jeremy Lin, in honor of the new documentary 38 At The Garden, which chronicles his historic win for the New York Knicks in 2012 against the Los Angeles Lakers, wherein he scored 38 points and launched the “Linsanity” craze. All profits will “benefit the Jeremy Lin Foundation and other anti-racism causes.” We can definitely drink to that.

The Arrivals x Simple

Talk about a blast from the past—Simple, the chunky, sustainably-minded skate shoes that were big in the 90s has teamed up with one of our all-time favorite outerwear brands, The Arrivals, for a totally rad capsule collection that includes an earthy-mustard reimagining of their classic style, with coordinating socks, tee, and a puffer to boot.

Creem’s gift pack

Legendary music mag Creem, founded in Detroit in 1969, just relaunched after 33 years with a whole bunch of sick merch to commemorate the special event. The first new issue features cover art by the legendary Raymond Pettibon (known for his work for Black Flag and Sonic Youth), which you can currently cop in a gift pack that includes an iconic “Boy Howdy!” T-shirt—or, score selections from the mag’s recent collab with artist She Chimp.

Diptyque finally launches a pumpkin candle

Now you can light a pumpkin candle without worrying about feeling like you’ve fallen into a “Christian girl autumn” pumpkin-spice vortex . There is nothing nicer than lighting (or giving) a luxury candle that “mingles the crisp, green accents of the fruit’s flesh with mouthwatering spicy notes, inspired by the pumpkin pies we all know and love and the delicate flavor of chestnuts,” to quote Diptyque. Now close your eyes, and pretend like Martha invited you over for Thanksgiving.

Our Place’s launch-a-palooza

Aesthetic cookware brand Our Place just released five new items we can’t wait to get our hands on, but we’re most excited about dreamy poached eggs from this brunch-forward gadget. While we ourselves proudly know how to poach an egg, it gets pretty tricky when you’re trying to make eggs Benny for a crowd. Thanks to this genius Always Pan add-on, you can now perfectly poach four eggs at once, in custom-designed silicone cups that deliver fluffy eggs (and no runny whites).

Catch you on the flippity-flip!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

KAWS x The North Face Retro 1994 Himalayan Parka $750.00 at Bodega Buy Now

KAWS x The North Face Sweatpant $130.00 at Bodega Buy Now

Sanzo Asian Pear Seltzer (Linsanity Special Edition) $38.38 at Sanzo Buy Now

The Arrivals x Simple A.Simple Puffer $545.00 at The Arrivals Buy Now

The Arrivals x Simple A.Simple Shoe $150.00 at The Arrivals Buy Now

Creem She Chimp x Creem Boy Howdy! Sweatshirt $65.00 at Creem Buy Now

Creem CREEM’s Back Gift Pack $50.00 at Creem Buy Now

Diptyque Limited-Edition Citrouille Candle $72.00 at Diptyque Buy Now