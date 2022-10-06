The Coolest Drops This Week, From Fly by Jing Dressing to Matte Solo Stoves

We may not be able to drop it like it’s hot in the middle of a pumpkin patch because, you know, even we draw the line at twerking at family-friendly gatherings. . That said, you bet your ass we’re dropping our insider intel on these insane, drool-worthy launches that made their way into our inboxes. Hallelujah for our email.

Last week, we prayed for our ex to unfollow us on Instagram while lighting Birthdate’s tarot candle; cradled our tatas with Skim’s new bras; hit up the big, bad Swiss Alps in Teva’s new hiking boots; and got down and way too dirty with Polaroid’s P3 Music Player. This week, we’re actually eating our vegetables thanks to Fly by Jing’s new spicy dressing, adding a bit of color to our gatherings around the campfire, and witnessing Martha Stewart embrace (Liquid) Death in the form of a new collab.

Toast in color

Toasting marshmallows, hot dogs, or a slice of Wonder Bread is a time-honored tradition at ye ol’ campfire—but now, you can do it in living color with Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits in a slate of new matte colorways. The company offers high-heat ceramic so the color doesn’t fade, a removable ash pan for easy clean up, and portability at just 41 pounds. Burn, baby, burn.

Spice up your salad, Sichuan-style

Tangy, umami, balanced—these are the *chef’s kiss* qualities of Fly by Jing’s new Chili Crisp Vinaigrette. Made with 10-year aged black vinegar, premium soy sauce, nutty sesame oil, and the brand’s crowd-pleasing Sichuan Chili Crisp, it’s ready to drizzle over cold soba noodles, marinate chicken, or serve as a dip for dumplings. Or, you know, you could drink it by the bottle—like your local Planet Fitness, we like to think this is a judgment-free zone.

Fry up Diwali delights

We need a hearty, heaping portion of samosas in our lives, and this Diwali Fry Set from Our Place is step one in satisfying Diwali’s seasonal hunger cravings. The set comes with a brushed, gold finished skimmer spoon and cooling rack, along with two clay diyas to light up during supper. Kiss your frozen Trader Joe’s samosas goodbye.

Martha’s Liquid Death

Ms. Stewart has taken a break from baking pumpkin streusel loaves and crossed over to the dark side of Halloween decoration. Spice up your spooky shrine with this dismembered hand holding a piping hot can of Liquid Death (you know… because it’s a candle). Just like water, it’s scentless, but unlike a Dixie cup of your local municipal water source’s finest, it stands at a solid 7 inches tall and burns for 60 hours. Maybe it’s time you crack open a hot one.

Crocs are wildin’ out

Crocs already have a reputation for being out there, but this iteration might just be the Frankenstein’s Monster of footwear. Unleash your inner mad man by stomping around in the Zappos Print Lab x Crocs Gone Wild collab. Aside from incorporating a completely radical print on the upper, the limited-edition collection features our almighty savior: Jibbitz charms. We’re already in a better mood by looking at the little ‘shroom you can slap on the top of one of three different silhouettes—ranging from the iconic clog to a traditional (at least, as far as this collab can be called “traditional”) double strap sandal. The shoes are also fully-lined with fuzziness for maximum coziness once the temperatures really start to drop.

Lather up king

We already love OffCourt’s body sprays, and now it’s time to rub a dub, dub, scrub yo’ ass in the tub with OffCourt’s new Deep Cleansing Body Wash Trio. Deemed it the “Swiss Army of body washes,” the body washes are exfoliating, sulfate-free, and formulated with glycolic and lactic acid. If that just sounds like gibberish to you, we get it. Long story short, they clean (you) up well without unnecessary additives.. A three-pack features luxe-sounding scents, including sandalwood, fig leaves, and fresh citron. Perfect for showering before hitting an overpriced cocktail bar in SoHo.

See ya next week.

