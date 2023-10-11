This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Le Fleur Polos to Adidas Ski Gear

Still rocking socks and sandals? Wake up, bucko, because it’s about to get crrrrispy. If you’re feeling a little ennui regarding summer’s end, we feel you. We are practically engaged to seasonal depression—and it’s pretty serious (badum-tss). But there are a few things that keep us going as the days get shorter: Marathon season is in full swing, holiday travel is soooo soon, and it’s finally sweatuh weathuh. Plus, there’s no better time of year for pies, gifts, and DEALS! DEALS! DEALS! See? Exciting!

What’s that? You need more things to look forward to? Alright, fine. How about the fact that autumn is THE time for drops? And this week brings so many rad collaborations that it’s basically the sartorial manifestation of the “Epic Handshake” meme. Last week was packed with swanky glass sex toys from Playboy, mini firepits for indoor s’more making, and a Halloweed-themed cannabis subscription box from Hemper. This week, our cup runneth over with celebrity-designed mashups—from Jonathan Adler for Ruggable to Tyler, The Creator for Lacoste to a very après-ski capsule from Moncler and Adidas Originals. Let’s dive in.

Videos by VICE

Jonathan Adler x Ruggable

He did it again, folks—the incomparable Jonathan Adler has lent his bold eye for interior design to Ruggable’s chic, easy-care washable rugs. It’s the designer’s third collection for the brand, and the first departure from Adler’s traditionally bold, mid-century modern fare. For the newest collection, Ruggable is “leaning into Adler’s modern glam aesthetic,” which has more of an Art Deco vibe and consists of 18 new pieces in a “pastel luxe color palette” that are perfect for swapping in during the holidays.

Tom Knox x Dickies

Thrasher’s newest coverboy and Dickies Skate Team member Tom Knox has designed a capsule collection for the brand, inspired by his London roots. With winter essentials made for layering, including three styles exclusive to the collaboration, you can get completely rugged up for winter skating.

Lacoste gets the le FLEUR treatment

You know Tyler, The Creator is obsessed with golf, right? Felicia the Goat has not one, but two clothing lines named for the sport—GOLF WANG and GOLF le FLEUR*. Now he’s lending his signature aesthetic to a second collection for Lacoste—the OG of luxury country club garb.

Moncler x Adidas Originals

It’s not like I can speak from actual experience, but I’m gonna say the Moncler x Adidas Originals collection is a lot better suited for raving with that disco Alps baby than actually hitting the slopes. But if you plan on scoring a table at New York’s hottest restaurant by sitting in the chilly outdoor COVID shed, this is the perfect fit.

Andy Warhol hits the slopes

Now this is the collection you cop if you want to look good AND actually get in some runs. Burton’s classic snowboarding gear gets a colorful pop-art transformation by way of three iconic Andy Warhol prints. The collab also benefits the Andy Warhol Foundation, which gives millions to arts organizations. ” Wearing it also has the added benefit of making you easy to spot in case of an avalanche. (Hopefully, that’s nothing you’ll have to worry about.)

Boll & Branch now makes furniture

One of our VICE editor picks for ‘getting into the nice bedding game’ is Boll & Branch’s set of best-selling sateen sheets for its “irresistible buttery hand-feel,” ethical production practices, and ability to remain soft, clean, and comfortable over time,” which likely applies to the brand’s new line of furniture as well. There are stunning, sturdy bed frames, solid wood dressers and nightstands, as well as upholstered benches for the end of the bed. (You know, the ones that people either put piles of semi-clean clothes on, or use for extra-kinky sex).

Bad instant coffee? Scary!

There’s nothing more terrifying than the prospect of starting the day with a bad cup of coffee. But fear not—Partners Coffee only wants to give you a fright, not completely ruin your morning. The brand’s newest launch includes three Halloween-exclusive editions of its specialty instant coffee—Count Coffula, Frankencoffee, and Boo-Brew. Just add hot water for a fresh-brewed cup of Joe that tastes way better than Folgers (no shade).

See you in a pillowcase full of candy.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Ruggable X Jonathan Adler Checker Border Chartreuse Rug $169.00 at Ruggable Buy Now

Tom Knox x Dickies Corduroy Hoodie $74.99 at Dickies Buy Now

Tom Knox x Dickies Puffer Jacket $134.99 at Dickies Buy Now

Tom Knox x Dickies Loose Fit Jeans $69.99 at Dickies Buy Now

Lacoste x le FLEUR Striped Cardigan $550.00 at Lacoste Buy Now

Lacoste x le FLEUR Long Sleeved Polo $350.00 at Lacoste Buy Now

Moncler x Adidas Originals Campus leather and Gore-Tex trainers $500.00 at Matches Fashion Buy Now

Moncler x Adidas Originals Bozon nylon laqué padded gilet $1280.00 at Matches Fashion Buy Now

Andy Warhol x DC Shoes Biddy Snowboard $479.95 at DC Shoes Buy Now

Andy Warhol x DC Shoes Primo Snow Pants $199.95 at DC Shoes Buy Now

Boll & Branch Upholstered Curve Bed $3300.00 at Boll & Branch Buy Now

Boll & Branch Upholstered Bench $999.00 at Boll & Branch Buy Now

Partners Coffee Roasters Count Coffula $16.00 at Partners Buy Now

Partners Coffee Roasters Frankencoffee $16.00 at Partners Buy Now