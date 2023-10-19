This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Donnie Darko Hoodies to Pyer Moss Puffers

How can we even be thinking of the holidays when Halloween is still a week away?! But we can’t escape them…they’re coming, and by they we mean the thousands of holiday sale emails, overabundance of Thanksgiving leftovers recipes, and endless lists of gifts we need to buy for everyone and their sister’s dog-sitter’s new baby. However, in the eternal words of Coldplay, “Don’t Panic,” OK? It’s all going to be totally cool and fun, and not stressful at all [cackles maniacally].

Let’s all take a collective deep breath. There are still 13 (spooky) days left to secure a bangin’ Halloween costume (or on-theme sex toy)— but don’t wait until the last minute. Let’s focus on the present, which brings us to this week’s kickass drops, of which there are many. In case you missed last week, there were a ton of rad collaborations from the likes of Moncler x Adidas, Andy Warhol-themed snow gear from DC Shoes, and Tyler, The Creator’s GOLF le FLEUR* teamed up with Lacoste on a line of country club-cool pieces. This week is overflowing with sick launches from the likes of Jacobsen Salt Co., Brooklinen, and Aura Bora, plus unexpected collaborations like the one between Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Donnie Darko. So go on and “Shake Your Rump” for this week’s round-up.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs pays homage to ‘Donnie Darko’

If you weren’t obsessively watching your Donnie Darko DVD over and over as a 16-year-old, fantasizing about making out with Jake Gyllenhaal and writing “28:06:42:12” on your arms in Sharpie, what were you doing in your seminal sO RaNDoM teen years??? The darkly funny film was an instant cult classic upon its release in 2001, and is now a bona fide spooky season staple. Heaven by Marc Jacobs is paying homage to the beloved movie with a collection of tees, hoodies, and vintage memorabilia celebrating the beloved movie—it will definitely sell out, so cop the top picks now.

Canada Goose links with Pyer Moss

Canada Goose is synonymous with cozy, and this season, the brand has teamed up with Pyer Moss, the label of New York-based designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, for a colorful, all-gender collection of serious puffers, boots, and beyond. “With a palette of primary colours, the 10-piece collection plays with shape and exaggerated proportions,” Canada Goose explains. Why wear a boring black puffer when you could ball out in one with a bright blue hood and yellow zipper accents?

A Japanese snack advent calendar? Yes, please

The world of advent calendars just keeps getting better and better, with versions now that offer wine, skincare, and even sex toys behind each highly anticipated door. Japanese snack subscription box Bokksu has jumped in the ring this year, offering—you guessed it—an advent calendar that supplies you with a cool Japanese snack or candy for the first 24 days (ostensibly of December, but whenever, we guess?). In total, you’ll enjoy 41 snack items (including 20 unique snacks) and four holiday collectibles.

Slowtide mobs with Wu-Tang Clan

When it comes to spicing up your collection of blankets and towels, Slowtide comes through with loads of vibey designs, including its popular collaboration with the Grateful Dead. Now, the brand has joined forces with another iconic music group—Wu-Tang Clan—for a robust collection of cozy goods emblazoned with the legendary hip-hop group’s imagery. We especially love the 36 Chambers quick-dry travel towel and the RealTree

Triumph Quick-Dry Picnic Blanket, both of which are practical conversation-starters.

Urban’s Summer Class ‘22 collection celebrates HBCUs

If you missed Urban Outfitters’ inaugural Summer Class Collection, you’re in luck. The second edition of the line, with apparel and accessories designed by five student interns from the retailer’s “Summer Class” program, just dropped. The program is a 10-week design internship for students attending HBCUs—Historically Black Colleges and Universities—which this year included Morehouse College, Tennessee State University, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and Hampton University. In addition to a very cool intern experience, proceeds from the collection “support a donation of $55,000 to participating schools,” according to Urban Outfitters. Scoop reworked jeans, modded vintage tees, and emblazoned Champion sweats.

Fancy salt masters Jacobsen drop holiday releases

Our favorite fancy salt company always has a ton of new surprises in store for us. Just in time for Turkey Day, Jacobsen Salt Co. has released a Savory Citrus Brine salt blend, ideal for keeping all your roasts moist, juicy, and loaded with umami flavor, as well as a new Salty Caramel Sauce for drizzling on ice cream, pretzels, or anything, really. Looking for a gift for a food-obsessed friend? The brand also ust released Salty Hazelnut Caramels to satisfy every sweet tooth. But that’s not all—there’s also a festive new Sea Salt and Pepper Grinder and Premium Whiskey Salt, made in collaboration with Uncle Nearest.

Pumpkin spice seltzer has arrived, kids

We swear we’re not the only ones who liked Aura Bora’s Green Bean Casserole seltzer, which debuted this time last year, but if you’re still apprehensive, the brand just released a new seasonal flavor, sure to titillate a lot more tongues: Honey Pumpkin. With notes of “nutty gourds, sweet honey drizzles, and steaming candied yams,” per the brand, this flavor is proof that limited-edition seasonal flavors should absolutely extend to seltzer.

See y’all at Spirit Halloween on October 30 at 11:59 pm.

