The Coolest New Drops and Collabs This Week, From Crazy Clogs to Calvin Klein

Welcome back to our weekly wavepool of all the wicked and wild drops to pass through our virtual purview. Last week, we saw Deadhead kitchen accessories take center stage, along with Lisa Simpson walking the Balenciaga runway, artist/producer Arca making futuristic aviators with Ray-Ban, and many other ridiculously dope new things.

This week, Lisa Says Gah gives us the clogs that our inner Dutch child never knew they needed, Stone Island drops an indestructible water bottle, and we ogle the new stoner-cool fleece jackets from Urban Outfitters. This is the season [cranks thermostat] to be cozy, hot, and unbothered, and that’s what this week’s drops and collabs are all about it. Read on, pick up what looks good, and march forth into the autumn breeze with that new Glossier lip balm protecting those sweet pores.

Urban Outfitters’ new trippy fleeces

Damn. Somehow, Urban Outfitters has managed to peel off the shag carpet from our Uncle Jerry’s 1978, DIY laserdome basement, added some crunchy Phish-head energy, and given us a series of sherpa zip-up jackets in psychedelic patterns for the fall and winter seasons that say, “Do you have any papers?” without speaking a word.

Stone Island water bottle

Eine Wasserflasche mit its own harness? HELL JA! [Cracks whip.] Even if you’ve never been to Berlin, you can enjoy the new Stone Island water bottle that comes with its very own harness. It’s a splurge item, for sure, but just think about how often you consume water. Yeah. This heritage brand has deep Italian craftswork roots, and you know the gear is going to last you a lifetime.

Great Jones goes stir crazy

Everyone’s favorite personality cookware brand, Great Jones, has released a series of mixing bowls that are so muah we might just have to wear them as jaunty derby hats. The set of bowls comes in shades of Blueberry, Broccoli, and Mustard, and are all freezer-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe—so you can get your baking/brewing/kitchen witch shit on during the upcoming Cozy Season.

This spooky sexy bundle

‘Tis the season for spanking the bank like Dr. Jack-Off and Mr. Handy, which is why sex toy retailer Ella Paradis has conjured up this kinky, spooky bundle. You’ll get a red satin eye mask, black leather handcuffs, and a long red tickler that would otherwise run you over a hundred bucks with this kit, which is rad for getting in the H-ween mood, but will honestly be a staple in your sexual boudoir every day of the year. Especially Easter. Obviously.

Lisa Says Gah Dakota Clogs

My American Girl doll is shaking in her little cottagecore booties, because Lisa Says Gah—the reigning champs of wavy apparel and accessories—has just released clogs that could be equally at home on an 18th-century Dutch settlement farm as they would at a 1995 Deee-lite rager in the East Village. Nothing says “Milk the goat in the morn’ and slam the ketamine in the eve’” like some Y2K flower embellishments.

Tommy Hilfiger pays homage to the 90s

Tommy Revisited: Music Edition is a capsule of apparel that celebrates your favorite 90s bands and musical icons, from TLC and [air horn of joy] Britney; the Backstreet Boys and the Rolling Stones, which were both technically 90s boy bands (fight me). Hot tip: Layer them over your favorite turtleneck for the fall.

Glossier’s Cookie Butter Balm

Where was Glossier’s Cookie Butter Balm Dotcom in the 2000s, when we were die-hard Bath & Body Works tweens? The beauty brand just released the latest flavor scent of their hydrating lip balm, which will make your lips look worthy of being hand-fed a batch of cookies, still hot from the oven.

Heron Preston for Calvin Klein’s slick basics

Artist and creative director Heron Preston is known for his roots as a Been Trill co-founder (alongside Off-White’s Virgil Abloh), and this week, his collab with Calvin Klein hit the ‘net, updating the brand’s iconic undies for men and women and also featuring a ton of cool basics, from jeans to track pants to tees.

Boohoo x Megan Fox

This is the tale of two outcasts and star-crossed lovers—fashion retailer Boohoo and Our Lord and Bisexual Savior, Megan Fox—caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a collaboration, featuring:

A plunge mini dress

High-waisted glitter trousers

An oversized, padded varsity jacket

A faux zebra wool coat

A red, satin plisse lounge set

And dozens more pieces that Lucifer could wear from the office to the clerb.

See you next week, boys and ghouls.

