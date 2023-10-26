This Week’s Coolest Drops, From SKIMS for Men to Retro G-Shocks

Are you ready to blink and watch the rest of 2023 go by in a flash? Why does it feel like one minute you’re spotting a new Spirit Halloween store; the next, you’re eating pumpkin pie; and the next after that, you’re toasting to a new year? Is that just aging? Honestly, don’t tell me; I don’t wanna know. I will (yet again) disassociate by focusing on all the cool and fun-to-look-at shizz that was bestowed upon us skeletons in meat suits this week.

That’s right… it’s time for another edition of VICE’s Avoid an Existential Crisis™ series—more specifically, our serotonin-boosting roundup of weekly drops. As always, it’s jam-packed with the illest product launches from the past seven days so you don’t have to think about… anything else. Let’s reminisce on last week, shall we? There was pumpkin seltzer (obvi), a Wu-Tang and Slowtide collab, and Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ homage to Donnie Darko. Do you think we can top it? Helllll ya, dude.

SKIMS is for dudes now, too

To quote Khloe Kardashian, “Thank you, Kimberly. Thank you.” That pretty much sums up how we feel about SKIMS launching a product line for guys. Not only are we grateful for the fiery launch campaign, featuring pro-athletes Neymar Jr., Nick Bosa, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but also for the jawns. So far, the collection includes four categories: SKIMS Cotton, Stretch, Sport, and Socks, which include underwear, basic tees and tanks, and performance leggings.

A retro cassette player from Dais Records x Retrospekt

Los Angeles-based Dais Records is home to experimental and underground artists like Choir Boy, High Vis, and Drab Majesty, and in collaboration with the analog design studio Retrospekt, just dropped a steezy, limited-edition CP-81 cassette player that comes with Dais branded headphones and an exclusive 19-track compilation. The bright white cassette player is adorned with artwork by Dais creative director Nathaniel Young, and the compilation, DAIS223, features tracks from Adult., Body of Light, SPICE, and way more. It’s available now for pre-order, and makes the perfect gift for your friend with the most impressive Discogs page.

Percival gets rugged up

If there’s one thing the Brits do extremely well, it’s outerwear, and Percival just added a whole slew of new pieces to its Auxiliary Outerwear collection. That’s right— there are waterproof trenches and workshirts, technical layering, and an update to the brand’s super-popular Sherlock jacket. There’s a very covetable chunky fleece that’s at the top of our list, made from an Italian wool blend and cut and sewn in Portugal.

New status candle alert

By way of Todd Snyder, and one of our favorite ethereal scent brands, D.S. & Durga, comes the Young Dunes candle. Todd Snyder launched a fragrance by the same name earlier this year, and since it was such a smash, decided to translate the scent (inspired by “that invigorating feeling you get in the morning when you climb over a sand dune and smell the ocean for the first time”) into a home fragrance. It contains notes of beach heather, verbena, citrus, sage, sea lavender, and yellow iris, so you can pretend you’re actually in Ina Garten’s guest house.

Want to be like Chris Stapleton?

What happens when a beloved producer of timeless, rustic outdoor goods (aka cowboy shit) teams up with a popular country rocker who tours a lot? Well, when it comes to Filson’s new collab line with Chris Stapleton, it yields a pretty stunning collection of pieces that any major dude will be proud to own. The Traveller outfitter bag is made with heavy-duty harness leather and rugged twill, with reinforced zippers and a bottom compartment for boots and shoes; the medium duffle—a perfect weekender—does it a bit smaller, and without the extra shoe space. There’s also a pretty handsome backpack, a durable garment bag, and an awesome dopp kit. To psyche yourself up, listen to Stapleton’s new single, “White Horse,” which kicks so much ass.

Full Metal…Watch?

G-SHOCK has blessed us with another totally sick collection of re-imagined classic styles with polychromatic gradation that make the GMWB5000 (the very first G-SHOCK) and the GMB2100 stand-out, without being too flashy. On top of looking stunning, each model is equipped with solar-powered timekeeping and Bluetooth connectivity to ensure you’re always on time.

Home on the range

Name a more cowboy-themed collaboration…we’ll wait. Oh, that’s right—you can’t, because this here capsule collection from Woolrich and One of These Days Co. is full of Western shirts made of sherpa; suede-accented puffer vests; and (of course) wool blankets, made in a special wool blend with extra-thick stitching, unique to the collab, and featuring Matt McCormick’s original artwork.

See ya next week, brochacos.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.