This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Gore-Tex Jackets to Spooky Weed Stuff

Ready or not, the countdown to holiday time has begun, and while we’re not quite ready for turkey trots or advent calendars, we are ready for Louis and everything else that October brings—from haunted Airbnbs to frothy PSLs and flannel shirts (so you can really start dressin’). It’s time to start planning those upstate adventures so you don’t miss out on apple picking, pumpkin patches, hay rides, and changing leaves AGAIN.

The good news is that there’s still plenty of time to cram in a ton of autumnal activities and get your mind (and wardrobe) ready for the big chill, and this week’s drops can help. There’s a new capsule from Nonnative and Reigning Champ made from Gore-Tex Infinium, Halloween-themed cannabis box sets from Hemper, for getting scary high, and a new indoor s’mores roaster from Terraflame that just elevated movie nights to another level. Before we get into the rest of this week’s totally rad launches, make sure to check out last week’s drops, if you missed it. Dyson launched a new wet vac, Birkenstock released a transitional shearling-lined sandal, and Urban Outfitters jumped on the tinned fish trend with a dope sardine pillow. Phew, now can somebody make us a Bloody Mary? We’re thirsty.

Nonnative teams up with Reigning Champ

Tokyo-based brand Nonnative has lent its signature cuts to the collaboration, whereas Reigning Champ is responsible for the fabric choice—wind-and-water repellent Gore-Tex Infinium™ for the exterior, of course, with a lightweight jersey lining. Nonnative’s Easy Pant and Coach’s Jacket have been reimagined in a gorpcore context, with a dual zip/snap front closure, zippered cuffs, and welted pockets for getting fits off, even in extreme weather.

Halloween? More like Halloweed, am I right?

Yes, you can celebrate spooky season 420 style, thanks to Hemper’s new October Witchy Box. Hemper is a monthly subscription box that comes in three different sizes, packed with seasonally-themed cannabis accessories, so you never have to do another late-night bodega run for papers when you’re blazed out of your mind.

So you want to smell like the past…

Future Society isn’t just another fragrance brand, it’s “making products that are uniquely accessible through the power of biotechnology.” I don’t know about you, but aside from Molecule 001, which works with your own body’s chemistry, we don’t know anyone using science to resurrect scents from extinct flowers by way of DNA sequencing. There are six different scents and a discovery set with samples of each, named Floating Forest, Haunted Rose, Solar Canopy, Reclaimed Flame, Invisible Woods, and Grassland Opera.

Get some satisfaction from the Rolling Stones and Lucky Brand

There are so many random collabs these days, that when we hear about a new one, we cross our fingers, hoping it’s not a dud (to be brutally honest). So to say we were pleasantly surprised by Lucky Brand’s new Rolling Stones collection is an understatement. The denim actually looks vintage (not industrially distressed), there’s a very rad knit cardigan with the band’s iconic tongue logo, and the leather jackets rule. Finally, a collaboration that isn’t a ‘Beast of Burden’.

Where was this s’mores roaster when we were kids?

What’s the best part of sitting around an open fire? Undoubtedly, s’mores; and what’s the worst part about winter? When it’s too cold to sit outside and eat s’mores. Thanks to Terraflame, we now get to have our s’mores and eat ‘em inside too with it’s new indoor marshmallow roaster.

Now it’s easy to dress like EmRata

You already stalk her Instagram for weekly outfit ideas, and now it’s even easier to jock Emily Ratajkowski’s swag with AG’s latest EmRata x AG collection. There are vegan leather trenches, low-rise cargo pants, and perfect baby tees galore—plus a ton of rad new denim (duh).

The perfect gift set for “rowdy” chefs

If you’ve been wanting to add some pizzaz to your hum-drum weeknight dinners, Omsom makes delectable air-dried noodles that are ready to eat in four minutes and seasoned with the brand’s popular, highly addictive sauces inspired by different Asian cuisines, ranging from Thai to Korean to Vietnamese. Omsom also just launched a new gift set featuring an apron made in collaboration with Tilit, that features a sleeve for your new set of cooking chopsticks plus four saucy noodle boxes and an Omsom sauce bundle. Talk about an excellent gift for food lovers.

Playboy has a new line of glass sex toys

That’s right—glorious, glistening, jewel-like dildos and butt plugs from Playboy’s ongoing toy collab with Lovers! What more could you ask for? Made of body-safe borosilicate glass, these babies are such pretty objets that you could probably leave them out on your mantle and people would compliment you on your whimsical decor.

Hell ya, new dog sweaters

These bright knits from Verloop are perfect for walking Fido through sleet and snow, plus they’re hypoallergenic and machine washable—yes, even the faux fur sweaters! They are available in sizes XS-XL, which covers pooches anywhere from teeny tiny to 60 pounds.

What is everyone being for Halloween?

