The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Luxe Kettles to Rolling Stone Watches

It’s September now, which is terrifying. Where does the time go? Just yesterday we were roaming the high school hallways, carefree and eating Otis Spunkmeyer cookies for lunch, and now we’re (somewhat) functional adults with hangovers and full-time professional jobs at VICE Media Group. The clock needs to slow down. But there’s an upside—with every passing day, new stuff gets launched, and we’re total savages for new drops.

Last week, we found some PSL in a can (amazing), a Moncler x Clarks collab in the form of furry orange desert boots, Supergoop! ice cream for a taste of sunshine, and Carhartt WIP duds to help us stay both swaggy and toasty in the fall. This week, we found bling to get you laid, a Logitech gaming mouse for beating your frenemies online, and a retro-modern kettle by Caraway for turning tea time into a flex. Get your brown paper bag ready, because these drops are making us hyperventilate.

Videos by VICE

Caraway’s contribution to tea time

Pinkies up—it’s sipping time. We’ve prepped our finger sandwiches, because Caraway just dropped a Whistling Tea Kettle that’s also a mighty handsome objet. Besides serving as a wonderful stovetop centerpiece, it’s made with non-toxic materials, stainless steel, and is designed for rapid boiling. It has a two-quart capacity, so you can simultaneously brew enough water for yourself, your roommate and their S.O. who’s always hanging around. For a little extra retail therapy, get Caraway’s dope cookware—like the Fry Pan—to match.

Fun Factory’s family jewels

More often than not, we enjoy a little something special when getting down and dirty. It’s hard not to when we’re confronted by the impeccable lineup of sex toys and dildos from Fun Factory’s Family Jewels collection. Two of its brightest gems are the Jewels Volta and the Jewels Manta—and both toys have a near-perfect rating from happy, horny buyers. The Volta is a six-speed clit vibrator that also pleases the penis and nips with fluttering, bass-tone vibrations, while the Manta is a penis stroker that wraps around your member, making it feel like you’re getting deep-throated at six different speeds. The Manta is also one of our favorite beginner’s toys for men, and one of the overall best luxury sex toys out there.

Arm candy to get you laid

The new Nixon x Rolling Stones collaboration is sexy, to say the least. The 51-30 has rich-aging-rocker energy, and we love it. With water-resistance and stainless steel construction, it’s a handsome collectors’ piece with way more swagger than a 1” button on your jean jacket. Stick ya tongue out and rock on zaddy. (The legacy watch brand has previously collab’d with the Grateful Dead, if dancing bears are more your thing.)

A sleek new gaming mouse

Gaming on your computer can be tedious if you don’t have a proper setup. Logitech is here to deck out our game cave with this new G502 X Plus Gaming Mouse. It has a built-in LED light for playing in the dark , and automatically shuts off when it’s idle to conserve energy. Be prepared to play fast, because this bad boy has optical-mechanical switches to achieve high levels of speed during gameplay.

Vans x Secretly Canadian Sk8-His

Indiana-based record label Secretly Canadian, home to Alex Cameron, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, serpentwithfeet, and more artists we love, has teamed up with Vans for a limited-edition Sk8-Hi shoe emblazoned with the late Jason Molina’s lyrics from Songs:Ohia’s “Farewell Transmission.” Net proceeds from the shoe, which was created to raise awareness of homelessness in Indiana, will be donated toward Secretly Canadian’s $250,000 fundraising goal for New Hope For Families, nonprofit that helps offer emergency shelter to families (and people of all genders) experiencing homelessness in Bloomington, Indiana and greater Monroe County. Great cause, and a gorgeous sneaker.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle $195.00 at Caraway Buy Now

Fun Factory Jewels Volta $139.99 at Fun Factory Buy Now

Fun Factory Jewels Manta $139.99 at Fun Factory Buy Now

Nixon Rolling Stones 51-30 $550.00 at Nixon Buy Now

Logitech G502 X Plus Gaming Mouse $159.99 at Logitech Buy Now