The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Aesop’s Autumn Scent to Thai Tea Jam

We’re stressed, haggard, and could use a boost in the ol’ coconut. Lexapro just ain’t working like it used to. Thankfully, there’s always retail therapy—it is, in fact, the answer. As always, our hardworking team at Rec Room is playing I Spy for the best new products, drops, and brand collabs of the week.

Last week, we spotted Rowing Blazers’ animalistic garb for your next tennis match, a beautiful butt plug, and a tabletop fire pit from Solo Stove in a riveting red hue. This week, we found a Fossil collab for DC Comics nerds, Brooklinen’s cozy fall flannels, and Thai tea in spreadable form. Light a CBD joint, and allow yourself to ride the dopamine wave.

Aesop’s new spicy scent

Fall calls for a new scent, and we’re all for enriching our collection of fragrances. Aesop is our latest pick with its new Eidesis Eau de Parfum, which features a scent profile of amber, black pepper, sandalwood, and dry woods to channel your inner sexy ancient forest spirit. Spritz some of this gender-neutral scent on before an exploratory hike, or before hitting the cocktail bar.

Bissell’s cute, clever floor-cleaning robot

Bissell’s Little Green Machine is a cult-fave cleaning product that positively obliterates stains, and now, it has a cute new sibling. The SpinWave R5 is a sensor-operated robotic mop and vacuum that can make the scrubbing and sucking magic happen at the same time. It may be a tiny, white gadget, but it offers powerful suction for sweeping away dust and debris. With built-in spinning pads, it can also scrub away any post-party spillage on hard surfaces.

Brooklinen for lumberjacks

The official fabric of fall is flannel (and it’s lumbersexual season, baby). When you’re done chopping wood for your log cabin fireplace, cuddle up to Brooklinen’s new sheets, recently added to the Flannel Collection. The brand’s Flannel Core Sheet Set includes one flat and one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, available in several chic plaid patterns (and a swaggy speckled fabric, too). Made of ultra-soft, breathable 100% cotton flannel, the set already has a near perfect 4.8 star rating on Brooklinen’s website. You can also find new autumn shades of the Super-Plush Robe made of premium Turkish cotton.

Thai tea, but make it jammy

If you love sippin’ on Thai tea, it’s in your best interest to get excited for the new Moon Man x Umamicart collab. They teamed up to unleash delicious Thai Tea Kaya Jam, a sweet spread made from a base of coconut milk, eggs and sugar with notes of warm star anise, tamarind, and cardamon. It’s ready to slather all over freshly baked egg bread, brioche, or sourdough [drools].

Fossil for dorks

Marvel dweebs, rejoice—Fossil just launched a Batman collection of watches and accessories. The watch is stainless steel and comes with four graphic, interchangeable straps that will show the world that your comic book collection is valuable enough to pay for your kids’ college education. Or, snag this cobalt blue wallet for stashing your cards and bills.

Our Place is back with yet another gorgeous drop

Our Place, the creator of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, is now helping us get our lives together. The Container Collection just dropped, and it’s a trio of microwave and oven-safe glass so pretty it could be used as decor. It’s also stain-resistant—what a godsend, since we rue scrubbing. “No more turmeric anxiety!” Our Place says, and we stan. Freeze last night’s curry or pack your vegan fettuccine Alfredo for lunch instead of a sad desk salad.

Catch ya next week.

