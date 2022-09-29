The Coolest Drops This Week, From Teva Boots to Retro Wranglers

Did September whoosh past you like your ex on a Citi Bike? Awkwardly waving hello and goodbye simultaneously, while wondering where the time went? Ya, us too. But we ain’t mad, no, not at all. Because October is the best month of the year, according to Drake and any Libra you ask.

Last week, we gently eased you into spooky season with a very topical slutty Anna Delvey costume, Brooklinen’s new line of home fragrances, and Maude’s newest G-spot vibrator that is sure to reach all the right places. This week is chock full of even more exciting product launches and much-anticipated collabs, from the likes of Wrangler x Leon Bridges, and Vans x Lisa Says Gah—not to mention, Skims’ new line of bras to tame and titillate your tatas in the most comfortable fabric. Get ready for the last weekend of September, and start brainstorming your Halloween costume, lest you show up to the part in the same sexy Minion get-up as everyone else

Videos by VICE

One of These Days’ latest collection

Artist Matt McCormick creates stunning works that pay homage to Americana and the Wild West juxtaposed against today’s cultural landscape, especially what he observes near his studio in downtown L.A. While his artwork might be out of your price range, his clothing brand of the same ilk features original art by McCormick. The newest collection, Northern Sky, pays homage to New York’s Hudson Valley, honoring “the lush green of the environment… the slower pace… the incredible music,” according to the artist. McCormick tried to capture, “a calmness that reverberates creative energy [upstate] that doesn’t exist anywhere else,” through this collection.

Polaroid’s P3 Music Player

Feeling nostalgic for the days of boomboxes, and “Do The Right Thing”? Polaroid’s new line of Bluetooth speakers will bring you right back. The P3 is a colorful sound system that can be synced with your smartphone and Polaroid’s Music App to control the mini boombox from its analog knob, giving you that full-retro vibe. The compact speaker weighs less than five pounds, and a full charge will last up to 15 hours of playback time. The coolest thing about the P3 is that two devices can be paired together, to create a stereo sound experience.

Wrangler x Leon Bridges

Daddy, I mean, Daddy—ahem, DADDY!!! …sorry, [cough] denim. Wooo, this tasty 70s himbo-inspired collab between Wrangler and Leon Bridges have gotten our undies all in a twist. Excuse us while we wipe the drool from our keyboards. If you’re wanting to try a new look for fall, these ultra-flattering flares and denim vests, western-inspired shirts and logo-printed denim make us want to save a horse, and ride a cowboy/cowgirl.

Teva’s new hiking boots

It’s get-lost-in-the-wilderness time, and it seems like all of our fave brands are hopping aboard the cool hiking boot train. First Hoka launched its Anacapa boot, and now Teva is getting in on the futuristic hiking trend with its new Geotrecca boot, which are super lightweight thanks to their rugged Spider Rubber outsole. The entire shoe is made from Earth-friendly, recycled materials and are waterproof, making them ideal for both the great outdoors and slushy days in the city.

Birthdate’s tarot candle

Holy Mercury retrograde, Batman. We’ve all been feeling the static chaos, so might as well reground yourself with a tarot candle that contains a mystery gold-plated tarot charm, one for each of the 22 cards of the Major Arcana tarot deck. This black soy candle (points if you can find a virgin to light it) is fragranced with bergamot, cardamom, verbena, and eucalyptus for a transformative scent; an accompanying Spotify playlist will help you ascend to a higher plane. Plus, the reusable tin will come in clutch for holding on to locks of your enemies hair, or you know, matches?

Skims’ new line of Bras

Everyone I’ve known to try Skims instantly falls in love—which makes sense, considering the craft and attention to detail that goes into its comfy, classic designs. Skims’ newest “system of bra solutions” has been in development for three years and features eight new styles across three collections; Naked, which offers feels-like-nothing fabrics and ultra-comfy cuts, for everyday wear; Weightless, for a non-bulky, lightly-padded shape; and No Show, for a bra-less look with a bit more support.

Vans x Lisa Says Gah!

When two classically Californian brands join forces, you can be sure the results will be a collection of effortlessly cool jawns that pay homage to each brands’ “shared mindset when it comes to dressing with ease without sacrificing style,” in the words of Lisa Says Gah! Founder and designer Lisa Buhler. The Neapolitan ice cream-reminiscent collab reimagines two classic Vans shoes—the Old Skool and the Slip On, and re-introduces a Mary Jane, “inspired by the Vans archives, [which is] a cult favorite style and highly popular amongst vintage buyers.”

Make sure you order the bald cap for your sexy Golem costume, before Spirit Halloween has been picked clean!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

One Of These Days Track Pant in Khaki $260.00 at One Of These Days Buy Now

One Of These Days Excavation Crewneck Sweatshirt $175.00 at One Of These Days Buy Now

Polaroid P3 Music Player $189.99 at Polaroid Buy Now

Wrangler x Leon Bridges Men's Denim Vest $99.00 at wrangler Buy Now

Wrangler x Leon Bridges Men's 13MWZ Jean $119.00 at wrangler Buy Now

Teva Geotrecca Mid $150.00 at Teva Buy Now

Teva Women's Geotrecca Mid $150.00 at Teva Buy Now

Birthdate The Tarot Candle $45.00 at Birthdate Buy Now

Skims NO SHOW MOLDED UNLINED BALCONETTE BRA $58.00 at Skims Buy Now

Skims WEIGHTLESS DEMI BRA $58.00 at Skims Buy Now

Lisa Says Gah Vans x LSG All Oversized Long Sleeve Tee $54.50 at Lisa Says Gah Buy Now