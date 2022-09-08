The Coolest Drops This Week, From Hyphy Tennis Garb to Vibrating Butt Plugs

You know that scene in The Bling Ring where Emma Watson’s character says, “I wanna rob.” Same—but shop. I feel a visceral need to get an entirely new wardrobe, or redecorate my apartment as soon as there is a slight breeze in the air that whispers “sweatuh weathuh”. Do I need this beaded curtain for my bedroom door? Absolutely not, but it feels autumnal . Anyway, this year I’ve decided to treat myself—but my one rule is no shlock. We are not going to Dollar Tree and spending $50 on pumpkins, OK? We are only investing in quality—whether that be quality time or luxury goods. This is why today we are bringing you nothing but the Serenas (the GOAT, get it?) of drops. Rest assured that everything on this list has been vetted and given the Rec Room “cool enough to spend your hard-earned clams on”’ stamp of approval.

Last week, we announced some very sexy timepieces from Nixon x Rolling Stones, showed off Fun Factory’s new line of Family Jewels sex toys, and intro’d some limited-edition Vans Sk8-His. This week, we are lining up the spiciest new product launches we’ve seen in a hot minute, like vibrating butt plugs, Halloween-inspired La Colombe coffee, and the tabletop s’more maker of our dreams. So pop a CBD gummy just in case you get too excited (I know I’m BUZZING right now) and scroll some sick drops.

Shabbat Shalom!

Welcome to the tribe, Our Place! This very special set is the brand’s first collection from its new Traditionware line. So if you have a Jewish friend that you never know what to get, they will plotz upon receiving Our Place’s new Shabbat Set. Eve, the set’s limited-edition color was inspired by “candlelit Friday nights and tables abundant with food, friends, and family.” Not only can the set’s Oven Pan fit two loaves of challah (it’s also great for roasting or use as a stove-top griddle), its accompanying oven mat is checkered for easy dough measuring. The collection also includes a Challah Cover-Up, made in collaboration with MINNA, a team of artists that create beautiful, ethically made products, and two natural beeswax candles with a four-hour burn time, ideal for Shabbat candle-lighting.

A big, buzzy upgrade

Maude’s newest launch is a bigger and better version of its most beloved anal-play toy, Cone. The new medium Cone offers everything you loved about the first iteration, but with more girth and new features. It’s longer and wider—and now, it vibrates. It’s still made from premium soft-touch, waterproof silicone, but now offers three speed settings. The discreet canvas travel case means that you can take it anywhere you please.

Deathly good coffee

La Colombe is getting in on spooky season with the launch of R.I.P., its limited-edition seasonal blend that contains notes of all our favorite fall things—caramel cream, blackberry jam, and spice cake. The blend is roasted in Philadelphia and pays homage to the city of brotherly love with a skeleton Benjamin Franklin on the label. The coffee brand has also launched a “Roasted In Philly” bundle which includes either a Mischief Mug or a How You Brewin’ cold brew glass, so you can enjoy all that “Youze Guys” flavor.

Get that PSL glow, baby

Anecdote Candles has launched a collection of fall candles that tell it like it is. No BS here, just the truth about cuffing season in all its glory. The new line of scents includes classics like Farmer’s Market, which smells like “long lines and tote bags,” and Ghosting, with notes of eau de “no calls and close calls”. That’s the type of brutal honesty we need before Hallmark shoves another Pumpkin Pie Love Story—or whatever—down our throats. The entire collection has hilarious descriptions and luxe scents, and we’re getting the whole set that is currently on sale.

U.S. Open swag

Every September, a renewed love for tennis burns in our hearts. So much talent, so many hotties. If you have been obsessively glued to what’s happening at Arthur Ashe Stadium this past week and half, you will be straight up delighted by Rowing Blazers’ new line of tennis gear, named for the legendary athlete. The Arthur Ashe collection has fits to keep you steezy while you’re on the court or just chillin in the stands downing many a honey deuce.

Solo s’mores

If I said I haven’t often wished for a personal kitchen campfire on which to melt single-serving s’mores, I’d be lying. Why yes, I do have a microwave and have resorted to using it when a fire pit was truly out of reach. But nothing compares to the crispy-charred satisfaction you get from a perfectly roasted marshmallow. Just thinking about it is giving me the tingles! Well, Solo Stove answered my prayers! The brand’s new Mesa tabletop fire pit comes in six sleek colors, can be fueled with its pellets or any fuel you have on hand (thanks to an included pellet adapter), and produces a smokeless flame. Now you can enjoy a nice evening by the fire without coughing up a lung every time the wind changes, or burning down your apartment.

Zaddy shorts for an epic farmer’s market fit

The new Recover Shorts from Ten Thousand are the ideal bottoms for attracting thirsty cuties in line for organic lemonade. They come in three neutrals—black, light gray, and slate, and with a 5-inch or 7-inch inseam. We’d obviously go for the fivers, ‘cuz everyone loves to see a little leg. The shorts are made of mostly cotton, with a little added polyester and spandex for stretch, and have no-pill and anti-odor properties so you can pop them on post-workout and pre-shower without a care in the world.

