This Week’s Coolest Drops, From a New Burrow Sofa to Padma’s Umamicart Haul

Greetings, earthlings! Isn’t it crazy to stop and think about how we are hurtling through space and time, ever-revolving, while Mr. Worldwide is shaving his head, our algorithms are learning everything about us, sex parties are popping off, and we’re getting paid for feet pics all at the same time? Sorry to bring you into a dang existential loop right before you’ve gotta hop on a Zoom, but in the words of the late, great Steve Harwell, “the ice we skate is getting pretty thin / the water’s getting warm so you might as well swim / my world’s on fire, how about yours?/ that’s the way I like it and I never get bored.” So, please take some solace in that, and let me distract your tired brain with some serotonin in the form of this week’s hottest drops and most fuego collabs.

Last week, there was a wet spot on our keyboard from drooling so hard over Salomon’s new futuristic kicks and U-Turn Audio’s colorful custom turntables (that’s what points-earning credit cards are for). There was also a Noah x Niwaki gardening collab, and limited-edition patterned HAY Matine lampshades courtesy of Liberty London. This week, we’re ripping into Compartés‘s new unexpected fall-flavored chocolate bars, putting Lou Bega on repeat for the launch of Burrow’s Mambo (No. 5) sofa, and planning a Taste the Nation marathon to coincide with Umamicart’s Padma Lakshmi-curated box. That and much more, after the break.

Compartés releases new fall flavors

While there are plenty of gimmicky food collaborations as of late (ahem, French’s mustard Skittles and Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream), Compartés has mastered the art of out-of-the-box flavor combinations, and we can’t wait to get our hands on its newest releases—Sweet Potato Marshmallow and Cornbread chocolate bars that contain real hunks of mini marshmallows and pieces of sweet corn. But hurry—since they’re limited edition, once the chocolates are gone, that’s it.

Jordan Clarkson teams up with Lululemon

It’s often said that a celebrity collaboration is nothing more than a bunch of pieces emblazoned with said famous person’s name or logo, but when it comes to Jordan Clarkson’s collection for Lululemon, the Utah Jazz player not only had a hand in choosing fabrics and altering fits but also created personalized graphics for his signature designs.

Casio expands its vintage collection with a Cafe Kitsuné collab

The super popular A168 line of vintage-style Casios gets a foxy makeover from Maison Kitsune’s “Art de Vivre” coffee shops in Paris and Tokyo, Cafe Kitsuné, with a custom orange-colored LCD face inspired by the brand’s iconic fox color.

Marshmallow shoes that should come with a pica warning

These cloud-like “Mars Roamers” from Kizik are what we imagine colonists on Mars will be wearing in 2150, and this extra-toasted version is a legitimate collaboration with Jet-Puffed marshmallows—just, please do not ingest them.

Padma Laksmi cooks up a collab with Umamicart

Top Chef fans already pray at the altar of Padma, but if you’re yet to discover her genius culinary knowledge, take a crash course by binge-watching her new show Taste The Nation on Hulu while you eat a box of gourmet snacks from Umamicart—hand-picked by the legendary, award-winning TV personality and cookbook author.

Solo Stove now makes tiki torches

I think it’s safe to say that we’ve all had a negative association with tiki torches since (well… you know when), but thanks to Solo Stove, makers of our favorite firepits, there are now sophisticated, long-lasting versions that will match your backyard pizza oven (and won’t give you flashbacks).

Zalo launches two new toys that are under $100

Hallelujah! The affordable sex toy gods have smiled upon us this week and delivered not one, but two new Zalo toys for less than $100. The Ava is a smart wand massager that is waterproof and has eight vibration modes, and the Eve is an oral pleasure vibrator, with six modes, that mimic the sensation of a flicking tongue. Go ham, and cop both.

Burrow loves “Mambo No. 5”

The newest sectional from Burrow features clean lines and sculpted back cushions, with options for high or low arms. This modular style looks just as sleek in a three-piece sofa as it does in an eight-piece U-shaped convo pit. Consider this couch perfect for movie nights, orgies, or whatever you’re into.

Wake us up when September ends.

