This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Savage x Fenty Blokecore to Quince Cashmere

Peace and blessings to all, on this magic day: the 21st night day of September. We have Earth, Wind, and Fire to thank for one of the most feel-good songs of our generation, and we will be embodying that vibe until October 1 hits and spooky season takes over. But before Billie Joe wakes us up when September ends, we’re dishing out all the deets on this week’s coolest product launches and collabs (of which there are many).

Not gonna lie, last week had some pretty banging drops that we thought might be hard to top. There was a rad collaboration between Casio and Café Kitsuné, fall-themed chocolate bars (think sweet potato marshmallow) from gourmet chocolatier Compartés, and new insanely affordable sex toys from Zalo (they’re under $100!) This week, the drops do not disappoint—Urban Outfitters launched eight new collections to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, and absolutely all of them slap. There’s also a fun new martini-inspired seltzer from one of our favorite bubbly brands Aura Bora, affordable cashmere from Quince, and a capsule collection from Puma and Ciele Athletics with proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project. Let’s dive in before the windchill hits and it’s too cold to get out of the water.

Ciele Athletics and Puma collab to support The Trevor Project

In support of The Trevor Project and its initiatives surrounding the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth, Ciele and Puma have created a capsule collection in honor of September being National Suicide Prevention Month. In addition to creating a solid collection of running gear, the brands are pledging a $25,000 donation to The Trevor Project, with the campaign starring Cal Calamia, “a talented transgender runner with a strong record of advocacy for the Trevor Project,” according to the brands.

Urban Outfitters celebrates Hispanic heritage

Leave it to Urban to create not one, but eight stellar collections in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (which takes place from September 15 to October 15). The capsules were “designed by Hispanic creatives across the fashion, art, music, and culinary spaces,” and are all thanks to “a talented and dedicated team of Urban Outfitters Latinx/e employees and members of URBN’s Employee Resource Group, ‘Voces’ (Voices).” You can check out all the different apparel and art and learn more about each spotlit creator

Finally, an N/A martini!

Whether you’re off the sauce or just have a really big salt tooth, Aura Bora just released the savory seltzer of our dreams, meant to emulate the briny flavor of a perfect, ice-cold dirty martini. It’s a non-alcoholic olive oil martini (2023 is wild!), made with Graza’s Extra-Virgin Picual olive oil (another one of our faves).

It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party, ay!

It’s no secret that we’re big drinkers of Our Place’s (figurative) Kool-Aid—the maker of the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and Wonder Oven truly understands the intersection of design and function. We’ve tested its cookware, frothed over its “minis,” and now are excited to get absolutely schnockered off cocktails sipped from these gorgeous party coupes.

Timex and Todd Snyder team up

We’re big watch-heads here at Rec Room, but what we really love is when a timepiece is as affordable as it is steezy. Todd Snyder’s murdered-out Timex watch is sophisticated, costs less than $200, and is entirely solar-powered. According to Snyder himself, the designer “wanted a rugged watch that was more modern and sleek than a vintage field watch. [Something] that would look good on days when you had your hiking boots and puffer jacket on and were headed out for adventure…even if that adventure might just be trying a roadside diner.” Food tourism—now that’s our kind of adventure.

Skincare for… your rug?

No, seriously. The team behind all the stunning rugs at Armadillo has joined forces with Leif on a rug cleaner that is essentially “skincare for the home,” so you can ditch those abrasive cleaning products. Barefoot rug cleaner is made in Australia from a natural formulation that is biodegradable, vegan, and cruelty-free that “gently removes spills and stains without stripping away the natural fibers of even the most treasured rugs and carpets.”

Mid-Mod stitch-by-numbers

Need a way to kill the boredom and some new decor for your walls? DMC’s new line of stitch-by-number needlepoints is a crafty way to add some mid-century modern flair to your abode without having to scour thrift stores or eBay for hours. For less than $20, you get a new hobby and some art for your bare walls.

Quince drops new affordable cashmere just in time

Praise be to the cashmere gods for bestowing Quince upon us, and allowing us all to be swathed in H-to-T cashmere without having to take out a personal loan. The brand just launched a bunch of new cashmere pieces for both men and women, so make sure you stock up before the first big chill.

A new bloke-core collection from Savage x Fenty

Leave it to Rihanna to create a line of soccer-inspired loungewear that actually slaps. The Savage X League collection features a ton of pieces that are YOUniversal fit (Savage x Fenty’s unisex styles) and oversized for that London footballer/Oasis fan steeze, plus more form-fitting looks like leggings and cropped hoodies to mix and match.

Finally, the caviar collab we all deserve

That’s right, the Epicurean gods have blessed us with the food collaboration of our dreams— The Caviar Co. x Pringles. If you’ve yet to try this highbrow/lowbrow pairing, we can say from personal experience that it slaps. According to The Caviar Co., “Pringles Sour Cream & Onion expertly pairs with The Caviar Co.’s smoky and savory Smoked Trout Roe and decadent crème fraîche for a bright, tangy, and balanced tasting experience.” This is the highbrow/lowbrow snack combo of the year.

Prepare yourself, because in T-minus nine days, you won’t be able to avoid the pumpkins.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.