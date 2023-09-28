This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Tinned Fish Pillows to Cozy Birkenstocks

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! We bring to you a very special edition of d-d-d-drops that culminates on the dawn of fall, Libra season, and spooky season (which, at least in our opinion, is the best time of the year). We’re ready to trade in our denim cutoffs for a cozy beanie, some silky sweats, and all the turtlenecks; it seems like everyone else is on the same wave too because this week’s swaggiest launches and collabs all have autumnal vibes.

Before we dig in, we’re gonna give you a quick rundown on what we covered last week (because it was darn tootin’). We got a whole slew of Urban Outfitters collaborations with Hispanic creatives, the perfect savory N/A martini-flavored seltzer from our favorite bubbly water freaks at Aura Bora, as well as an iconic bloke-core collection from Savage X Fenty (with some fire new pics of RiRi, aka the people’s princess). This week is even bigger with a brand new wet/dry vac from Dyson, a cowgirl Barbie-themed collection from Wrangler, and a tinned fish pillow from Urban Outfitters—just to name a few. Grab a fork and start chompin’—looks like meat’s hot drops are back on the menu boys.

Dyson’s got a new… submarine?

That’s what they’re calling Dyson’s latest debut. The V15s Detect Submarine Absolute is a wet and dry vacuum that promises to, “remove spills and tough stains, reveal invisible dust, and capture hair without tangling,” according to the brand. So, on top of being a highly efficient vacuum with HEPA filtration, it can also wash your hardwood and tile floors. We’re so close to having robot maids, it’s scary.

A new chili oil crunch to add to our repertoire

We’re big spice heads here at VICE (check out our recent review of The Book of Sichuan Chili Crisp) so it’s always exciting when a new way to add heat to our lives arrives in our inbox. The Spice House’s new Chili Oil Crunch Mix is ideal for creating your own fresh chili oil at home or adding to recipes as a spice mix. The blend contains “four types of chiles, bits of garlic, sesame, onion and salt, and soft sweetness from cinnamon and star anise.” All you have to do is heat up a cup of your favorite neutral oil, pour it over the mix, and add a tablespoon of sesame oil. (Or, you could get creative, and do whatever floats your freakin’ boat.)

Transitional Birks

Shearling-lined Birkenstocks are nothing new, but the brand’s chunky Kyoto sandals are. This chunky open-toed clog (that’s a thing, we just made it up) comes in four colors, and is the perfect shoe to throw on with chunky knit socks, on your way to a chilly pedicure, or when taking the dog out bright and early. Did we mention they’re unisex and have a velcro adjustable strap? [Adds to cart.]

They say you are what you eat…

We have been loving Urban Outfitters’ newest home pieces, and when we laid eyes upon its latest drop, we couldn’t help but notice a trend… and our stomachs growling. Yep, you guessed it. Food decor is IN. Everything from a very topical tinned fish pillow to a martini mirror, and even a shag rug in the shape of a stick of butter has just the right amount of sophistication and whimsy, so even if you go a little overboard on the #girldinner decor trend, it won’t feel like you’re living in a fun house (unless that’s what you’re into).

We’re bringing home the bacon

… literally. This pork back bacon from Porter Road is next level. We’re already drooling over the thought of a nice homemade Egg McMuffin with this “English bacon” that Porter Road says is “a thick, high-fat cut [that] comes from the loin, in the middle of the pig’s back, and arrives cured and smoked.” Since the holiday season is coming up, we’re already thinking about great gifts, and we know a few people who would be in tears over a nice selection of gourmet meat.

Yes, you can be Yeehaw Barbie for Halloween

Thanks to the new Barbie x Wrangler collection, you can snag a hot pink western ensemble that rivals the one in the film (that you won’t be afraid to actually wear again after October 31). In addition to hot pink-fringed denim lewks, there are bandana prints, logo jean jackets, and cheeky tees all paying homage to the cowgirl in all of us.

It’s sleepy time

Luna, one of our favorite weighted blanket brands, just debuted a line of products intended to send you into a deep, blissful sleep. The Somma Dream collection consists of a deep sleep pillow mist, body lotion, a bath soak salt, and an essential oil roll-on to send you rocketing off into dreamland. There’s nothing like a nice calming bath followed by a heavy dose of lavender and chamomile essential oils to lull you into a deep sleep.

