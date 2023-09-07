This Week’s Coolest Drops, From The North Face Gore-Tex to Noah Garden Gear

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of the best new drops, collabs, and interesting new products making their debut this fine first week of September 2023, just as we’re recovering from all of the jalapeño margaritas we drank in the sun over Labor Day weekend. How is that summer always seems endless, yet fleeting? Eternal, but gone-in-a-flash? We’re old, creaky Millennials and still haven’t figured it out, but thankfully, we can now just drink natural wine instead of White Claw and not worry too much about it.

That being said, it’s going to soon be time to retire our oversized basketball shorts (JK, we will wear them with our puffer jackets come December) and focus on upgrading our autumn wardrobes. In case you haven’t heard, fall is the elite season; in addition to being spooky, it’s weird and nostalgic and cinnamon-scented and the best time of year to listen to Slowdive.

So, what sick new drops will we be adding to our closets this week? Last week, our jaws dropped for a L.L. Bean x Blundstone collab, cottagecore craft cake kits, and Caraway’s new Prep and Cutting Board sets. This week, we’re head over Wallabees for The North Face’s dope new denim Gore-Tex collection, Salomon’s selling-out-fast high-tech ACS+CSWP performance sneakers, and Niwaki x Noah’s monstera-chic gardening gear. Plus, we’re keen on outfitting our open-floor-plan apartments with lamps from HAY’s new collab with Liberty, and decking out our home audio setup with custom turntables from U-Turn Audio. And believe it or not, there’s even more on the menu, including Aries’ wacky collab with Crocs. Read on, zip up, and ready your beanies.

Tears on my (The North Face) (denim) Gore-Tex

Gore-Tex may have once been strictly utilitarian, but now it’s such a commodity textile that it even made its way into a High Vis lyric. Where else is it appearing? In this new denim capsule collection from The North Face, creating an unexpected combination of fabrics that weirdly just makes sense in 2023. You’ll find the Mountain Jacket and Mountain Pants in two different washes, and both have the durable, waterproof finish you’ve come to expect from Gore-Tex with the casual, street-ready appeal of quality denim.

Salomon’s futuristic new kicks

We could wax poetic about how Salomon is really taking futuristic sneaker aesthetics and functional construction to the next level, or you could just look at the brand’s immensely popular footwear and see all that for yourself. But better yet, skip all that and jump to the latest drop from the brand: the unisex ACS + CSWP Sportstyle shoes. They’re already selling out fast, so move quick. CSWP stands for Climasalomon Waterproof Membrane, the insulating coating that will keep your feet dry on both rainy city streets and in surprise storms while you’re camping or hiking. What’s AGS? The Agile Chassis System, the technical, functional design element constituting the shoe’s closed mesh upper and 2000s-inspired look. TL;DR: These sneakers are ultra-comfy and look damn cool.

HAY’s Matin lamp gets a Liberty twist

If you love minimalist Scandinavian design, you’re likely familiar with Danish brand HAY, which makes sleek furniture and homewares that are equal parts practical and sleek. The Matin lamp, originally designed by Inge Sempé, is now available in Liberty’s fun, ditsy floral patterns, in two sizes and five different prints. Already an eye-catching addition to any office or living room, it’s now just a little extra… fun.

Aries’ wild Xscape with Crocs

Crocs always has some wacky collab up its sleeve, and the newest one is with streetwear brand Aries. The rugged-soled, platformed Hiker Clog gets outfitted in moody gorpcore colorways (Slate Grey and Desert Grass) and accented with polished stone and geode Jibbitz (those little charms you put through the Croc holes). It also has a technical outdoor-inspired backstrap and braided accent front strap, plus Aries’ logo on the clasp. Naturally, it’s already (almost) sold out.

Niwaki x Noah gardening gear

What do you get when you cross cool-guy streetwear brand Noah with Japanese garden and home goods brand Niwaki? A lush collab, indeed, complete with a perfect-for-fall denim chore coat and gardening coat for stashing all of the amazing stuff you pull out of your personal backyard jungle.

U-Turn Audio’s colorful custom turntables

Choosing the right record player can feel intimidating, but affordable home sound system brand U-Turn Audio is making it easier than ever with its new option for bespoke Orbit turntables. Build your own ideal Orbit from scratch, including choosing the color, needle, functions, and output options. We’re definitely bookmaking this one for an ultra cool gift this holiday season (which is, dare we say, just around the corner).

SKIMS’ sporty new cotton rib colorways

When it comes to the something-for-everyone offering of intimates brand SKIMS, there are so many options that it can feel overwhelming—but our editors can hardcore vouch for the boxers, tanks, and undies in the Cotton Rib line. Dropping this week: cool new colorways with contrast stitching, which add sporty appeal to the timeless, super-comfy basics.

G-Star’s ‘3D’ Elwood denim collection

Calling all raw-denim-heads: We know one of the biggest downsides to otherwise very cool-looking and durable raw denim is that it can feel stiff and movement-restrictive. That’s decidedly not the case with the latest Elwood collection from G-Star Raw, which is designed with “anatomical 3-D construction” and inspired by the brand’s original Elwood line from 1996, which was popular with break dancers because it was relaxed, roomy, and easy to groove in. Now back in a variety of textiles, these jeans are fitted in the places that make you look good, baggy in the zones where you want to stretch, dance, and chill out.

There you have it: a serious head start on your fall wardrobe (and a few gift ideas to start bookmarking for the winter holidays). You’re welcome.

