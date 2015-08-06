Cooly G’s On a Mad One with This Heavy Hitter From New EP ‘Armzhouse’

Hyperdub’s Cooly G’s been one of our favorite UK producers over the last few years. Merrissa Campbell’s lithel, luxurious, slinky, sensual take on bass music has constantly evolved, reworking and remoulding itself from release to release. Hell, even on the same release. Take breakout 12″, Narst/Love Dub as a prime example of her refusal to stick to any one sound, any one take. “Narst” is all grimey synth-strings and mutant UK Funky percussion, a relentless march, a fearsome battle cry of a tune. It’s aggressive, bold, stiff. Flip the record over and “Love Dub”s melancholy washes and 2-step pitter patter slow things down, taking us into deeper waters. With a Cooly G release you’re really getting three or four producers for the price of one, and in austerity Britain who could resist that?

Those of you who sunk themsevles into last year’s perversely intimate Wait ‘Til Night LP might be a little shocked the first time they give new EP Armzhouse a spin: Cooly G’s gone house! Well, she’s always been housey, always touched on the funkier, deeper side of things, but this feels like she’s gone all out. The whole EP drops in September but check out the incredible “Trippin B” exclusively here on THUMP. We also grabbed a few minutes with Cooly G herself. You can read that below the tune.

THUMP: Armzhouse is, for want of a better phrase, “proper house” — are you much of a house head ?

Cooly G: Armzhouse means for me that I’m on a mad one when it comes to beats now. I am a deeper house head and also I like tribal and minimal tech – just any house that has a heavyweight feeling.

This new EP, to me at least, has a slightly harder, rougher feel to it than, say, Wait ‘Til Night. Was that a conscious decision?

I’m on an Armzhouse ting that’s why it sounds harder and rougher than my last LP, that’s just how i’m going in right now.

Given your releases do you view yourself as a versatile producer or do you see a thread through your music ?

Yes I see myself as versatile. I’m generally more dancefloor based for EP’s and then I have experimented with proper songs on both my albums. Playin Me was more electronic but Wait ‘Til Night had a more dubby band feel to it. All my EP’s are on a different kind of house style, you’ll see more of that soon too. What can we expect from the massive Hyperdub night at the Nest?

A propper night of sick music, ’nuff bass and loads of laughs and new productions from me too. What’s your favourite non-Cooly G Hyperdub release EVER?



My top three are:

Kode 9 – Black Sun

Burial – Fostercare

DVA – Allyallrecords

Armzhouse is released on Hyperdub on 18th September.



