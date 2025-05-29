Cop Shoots Driver While Clinging to Hood of Moving Car

Talk about hanging on for dear life. In wild video obtained by Miami’s Local 10, a cop clinged onto the hood of a speeding car while simultaneously shooting his gun at the driver.

In the clip, the cop hung onto the BMW’s hood as he pressed his gun to the windshield and fired at least three shots at the driver.

Videos by VICE

At the time of the incident, the nearby area was packed with up to 12,000 people attending the Best of the Best Caribbean music festival. The video showed those bystanders exhibiting panic throughout the ordeal.

Eventually, the car causing the trouble came to a stop, but the situation didn’t end there.

The driver of the car, wearing a bloody shirt, opened the door and try to flee. He didn’t make it far, however, before he complied with the cop’s orders to lay on the ground. With that, another cop came over the handcuff the man.

Later, Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar told the outlet that the driver as Menelek Clarke. After the incident, the 21-year-old was taken Ryder Trauma Center for treatment of the several gun shot wounds he suffered.

The cop, whose identity has not been shared, was also taken to the hospital for treatment, the outlet reported. He sustained only minor injuries and was later released, according to the outlet.

What Led a Cop to Cling to a Car’s Hood

While it’s unclear what prompted the incident, Aguilar told the outlet, “We do know there was physical contact between the officer and the vehicle.”

Clarke’s sister, who was in his car at the time, told the outlet her version of events.

“The patrol officer, we were all stopped, we were in the middle lane,” Sherlyann Clarke told the outlet. “He told everyone else to go with his hand—hand signaling that we can go. And then he stood in front of my brother’s car and shot him.”

She further claimed to the outlet that her brother had been looking for a place to park, not trying to injure the officer.

“It wasn’t intentional to hit him–no. The man moved with the car as he was going around him,” she alleged to the outlet. “I feel like he was wrongfully shot multiple times in his vehicle with no weapon.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will review the cop’s body cam footage to determine the truth.

