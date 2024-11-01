Cops Bust Canada’s Largest ‘Super Lab,’ Seize ‘Record Number’ of Drugs and Firearms

Canadian police have just taken down the largest drug “super lab” in the country.

On Thursday, authorities announced the seizure of “a record number of illegal firearms, synthetic drugs, and precursor chemicals” from a sophisticated illicit drug lab. This includes “54 kilograms of fentanyl, ‘massive’ amounts of precursor chemicals, 390 kilograms of methamphetamine, and smaller amounts of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis,” police said in a press release.

Allegedly, this lab mass-produced and distributed fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout Canada. When authorities searched the lab, they also found explosive devices, ammo, silencers, body armor, and a total of 89 firearms, “many of which were loaded and ready to be used,” police said.

Police then arrested Gaganpreet Randhawa, a suspect facing numerous drug and firearms-related charges.

Just two weeks ago, the RCMP stated they had been working with the FBI “for over a year to target a Mexican Cartel-linked criminal network” and had made arrests in connection to another transnational organized crime group.

“This network has been moving large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine from Central and South America via the United States to Canada and overseas,” the RCMP wrote. “It also has been commissioning murders across North America, and laundering significant proceeds of crime.”

As for the recent arrest and takedown of Canada’s largest super lab?

“This is undoubtedly a major blow to the transnational organized crime groups involved, and a great step towards ensuring the safety of Canadians, and the international community,” said Jillian Wellard, Officer in Charge of Federal Policing Pacific Region.