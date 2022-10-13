Cops Charge Australians for Connection to Global Cocaine Syndicate

Three more people have been charged following their involvement in a global cocaine syndicate central to the import of $50 million worth of cocaine to Australia.

On Wednesday, NSW police ran out search warrants on properties across south Western Sydney, where police arrested two men and a woman in their 20s, seized a Smith and Wesson revolver, close to a quarter of a million dollars in cash, and 250 grams of methylamphetamine along with an Audi RS Q3 and various other items.

The arrests and seizures come as the result of a transnational police operation nicknamed operation “PHOBETOR”, between NSW police, the feds, Australian Border Force, and law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom. It began undertaking investigations into a syndicate alleged to be involved in intercontinental drug trafficking earlier this year.

Earlier this year, the operation led to the arrests of three men in Sydney, along with another three in London, the U.K., all of whom remain before the courts.

One of the men arrested this week was charged with supplying more than the indictable amount of prohibited drugs; possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, and dealing with property proceeds of crime worth less than $100,000. He was denied bail yesterday.

Another man has since been charged with four counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime with intent to conceal; supplying more than the indictable amount of prohibited drugs; possessing an unregistered firearm-pistol; possessing an unauthorised pistol; possessing ammunition without holding a licence, and not keeping his firearm safely.

The woman has been charged with two counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime with intent to conceal; recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime worth more than $5,000; knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, and possessing identity information to commit an offence.

The police inquiry is ongoing.

