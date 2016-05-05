Cops Say Brooklyn’s Cement-Shoed Corpse Connected to Bobby Shmurda’s Crew

Read: What We Know About the Cement-Shoed Corpse That Washed Ashore in Brooklyn

The bizarre dead body that washed up on Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn earlier this week was allegedly a high-ranking member of the G Stone Crips, the crew cops say rapper Bobby Shmurda is affiliated with, DNAInfo reports.

Police sources told the outlet 28-year-old career criminal Peter Martinez was bound in plastic bags with his face duct-taped and some 100 pounds of cement encasing both feet.

Investigators believe Martinez’s feet were dunked in a bucket of cement and left to harden, but the job was “botched.” That might be because, as crime experts and a retired detective told VICE, cement shoes are something of a true crime urban legend, and experts in the practice aren’t exactly readily available. In this case, air mixed with cement presumably made Martinez’s corpse rise to the top of the water.

Ackquille Pollard—a.k.a. Bobby Shmurda—is already pretty chummy with the NYPD: As the Daily News reported, the rapper sued the department on Friday over what he says was a false arrest for gun and drug charges. Cops apprehended him at a friend’s place in Rockaway Parkway on June 3, 2014, allegedly kicking down the door and ransacking the home without a warrant.

The suit claims the gun and drugs cops found did not belong to the rapper, and that officers were “chanting the lyrics to his chart-topping songs,” the arrest leaving him with lasting “nervous shock and mental anguish.” (A subsequent arrest on murder conspiracy charges left the rapper in New York City’s Rikers Island jail for much of last year.)

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made over the death of Martinez, who reportedly owed a lot of money and whose girlfriend is currently pregnant.