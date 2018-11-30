Cops seize pipe bombs, rocket launcher, and lots of drugs from white supremacist gangs in Florida

Dozens of white supremacists are facing anywhere between two years to life in prison after authorities in Florida concluded a three-year investigation into a white supremacist firearm and drug trafficking ring earlier this month.

Authorities seized dozens of illegal firearms as part of the operation. A local news station reported that police also confiscated a a rocket launcher. Numerous gang members have been charged with illegally possessing firearms and distributing heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and other drugs.

Videos by VICE

And at least one alleged member, Richard Morman, of New Port Richey, has been charged with possession of pipe bombs, authorities say.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Blackjack” by authorities, was primarily centered in Pasco County, Florida, which is just outside Tampa.

The Aryan Brotherhood is “the largest and deadliest prison gang in the United States,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups. Chapters of the Aryan Brotherhood can be found in most federal and state prisons, according to SPLC.

The Anti-Defamation League describes Unforgiven, founded in Florida’s prison system in 1986, as the “largest white supremacist prison gang in Florida.” Unforgiven members use Nazi imagery and use a numeric code to communicate a white supremacist slogan.

Cover image: United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida