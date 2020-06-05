Cops Shoved This Elderly Man to the Ground and Then Said He ‘Tripped and Fell’

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Two Buffalo police officers have been suspended without pay after being caught on video knocking down an elderly white man during a police brutality protest, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The graphic video went viral Thursday night and prompted widespread outrage. In the video, the protester, who has yet to be identified, is seen approaching a line of police in Buffalo’s Niagara Square and appears to be trying to talk to the officers, who are dressed in riot gear.

Two officers intercept the man and push him, one with a baton and the other with his hand. The man stumbles before falling backward, and a loud crack can be heard when his head hits the ground.

When the camera pans across to the man on the ground, blood can be clearly seen coming from his head.

“He’s bleeding out of his ear. Get a medic!” yells a voice from off camera, apparently coming from a protester.

As the man is lying on the ground, dozens of officers walk past him. One of the officers who knocked him over starts to bend over to help, but another officer pulls him away.

https://twitter.com/wbfo/status/1268712530358292484

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he is in a serious, but stable condition, reportedly suffering concussion and lacerations, according to local media.

On Friday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the victim was “alert and oriented.”

New update on the 75 year old man injured during last night's BPD incident: he is still in serious but stable condition at the Erie County Medical Center and, as was relayed to me by an ECMC official, he is "alert and oriented." That is better news. Let's hope he fully recovers. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 5, 2020

The incident happened shortly after Buffalo’s 8 p.m. curfew started Thursday evening. The video was captured by a reporter from local public radio station WBFO, and was shared widely on Twitter and has been viewed more than 45 million times.



“I was deeply disturbed by the video,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. “After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, police leadership, and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening.”

READ: Police shot a black student in the head with a bean bag round and fractured his skull

This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.



I've spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation.



Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law. https://t.co/EYIbTlXnPt — Archive: Governor Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020

According to local media, the Buffalo Police Department initially tried to pass the incident off as an accident, issuing a statement saying that one person was “injured when he tripped [and] fell.”

A BPD spokesperson released this update. Five people were arrested and another person was injured during a protest in Niagara Square tonight. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/UZoDsSRs4J — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) June 5, 2020

But after viewing the video, Buffalo police commissioner Byron Lockwood ordered an investigation and suspended the two officers, Brown said.

Ashley Rowe, an anchor for Buffalo news channel WKBW-TV, said that the shifting police description of the incident highlighted the importance of cellphone footage in holding police to account.

“In two hours, Buffalo Police have gone from ‘tripped and fell’ to two officers suspended without pay,” she tweeted. “What would have been the result if there wasn’t cell phone video?”

In two hours, Buffalo Police have gone from “tripped and fell” to two officers suspended without pay. What would have been the result if there wasn’t cell phone video? — Ashley Rowe (@TheAshleyRowe) June 5, 2020

