Cops Still Have No Idea Who Stole 100,000 Eggs

Raise your hand if you had “sophisticated American egg heist” on your 2025 bingo card.

January 2025 was the longest month of all time, and February is already shaping up to be another doozy. Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, a staggering 100,000 eggs vanished from the back of Pete & Gerry’s Organics’ distribution truck in Antrim Township.

Even vegans and those fighting high cholesterol can attest to the skyrocketing price of eggs in the States. Stealing 100,000 of them is like hitting a yolk-filled jackpot.

These were no green protein thieves, either. As of this writing, it’s been four days since the great egg heist and American authorities still have no idea who stole them or where they went.

The only thing cops are fairly certain of is that Pete & Gerry’s Organics fell victim to robbery due to the high cost of eggs.

At this point, according to Trooper First Class Megan Frazer, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police, officials are relying on possible witnesses and snitches.

“We’re relying on leads from people from the community. So we’re hoping that somebody knows something, and they’ll call us and give us some tips,” Frazer said, per The Associated Press.

She also noted how bizarre the entire ordeal has been.

“In my career, I’ve never heard of a hundred thousand eggs being stolen,” she said. “This is definitely unique.”

To make matters worse—or, well, more expensive—the eggs were organic. In this economy? That’s pure gold. In fact, Frazer said they’re worth around $40,000. As a result, the theft is considered a felony.

Pete & Gerry’s Organics LLC released a statement that it is working with law enforcement. “We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible,” the company said.