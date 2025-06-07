Cops Thought They Were Responding to a Burglary. They Found a Fawn Instead.

The culprit in a recent case wasn’t exactly what cops expected. The CBS affiliate in Iowa reported that cops recently responded to a burglary-in-progress call that ended up being due to a fawn.

The situation started when Tarla Price arrived to her business, Tangles Hair Salon and Boutique. Upon her arrival, Price found blood on the floor and things askew. She proceeded to call the Keokuk Police Department, who managed to nab the animal culprit upon their arrival.

In police body cam footage posted on Facebook, an officer is seen trying to calm down the fawn as it attempts to escape through a window.

“Just stop, bro,” the officer said. “I know you’re freaking out. Chill for a second.”

Police ended up using a pole to remove the deer from the business. The department got silly with their Facebook post.

“Today, officers responded to a burglary in progress call that turned out to be a bit more ‘wild’ than expected,” they wrote. “The suspect’s description was given as approximately 4 feet tall, with a furry appearance, and having ‘doe’ brown eyes.”

Business Owner Speaks Out After Fawn Breaks In

After the fawn was caught, Price was left with quite the clean up job.

“It’s always amazing to me when something like this happens because random people you don’t even think about care,” Price told the outlet. “Java River brought us coffee and sandwiches. My friends came, a couple of my coworkers, and her mom came and helped clean everything up.”

“It’s really amazing to me how well our community comes together and says, ‘Hey, she needs help,’ and they send people right away,” she added.

Price shared photos of the aftermath on Facebook. She quipped, “Tangles will not be open until 12:00 today due to deer encounter.”



