‘Coral Island’ Announces Major Update and Nintendo Switch 2 Release

Cozy farming game Coral Island is getting an exciting update and a port to a new system. Starting a family with a favorite NPC has long been part of the game, but that aspect is getting more detail, including the kids of other island inhabitants. The “Kids Grow Up” patch, part of Update 1.4, along with other changes, is set to arrive in Coral Island this winter.

On Coral Island, players can do more than tend their farm and explore Starlet Town’s magical secrets. Thirty neighbors are romanceable, including single mother Suki, who runs the Coral Inn with her (also romanceable) sister Alice; Kenny the mailman, who loves hash browns and playing the flute; and Raj, the barista who lives at the inn and will send coffee to the player once a certain relationship level has been reached. Relationships are marked by hearts, with 8 hearts marking the start of the “dating” period and at least 10 required for characters to marry.

Videos by VICE

Once the farmer and their flame reach 15 hearts and get the Level 4 farmhouse upgrade, an option pops up to turn the family of two into a family of three. Players can have up to two kids with their Starlet Town spouse. After 14 in-game days, the baby arrives and appears in one of the designated nurseries.

Play video

For now, the baby stays a baby, swaddled in their crib. But the upcoming update will change that. Now the child will go through four distinct stages: from the familiar baby to a toddler, then a school-age child, and finally a teenager. Each stage brings new milestones, cutscenes, and interactions that showcase the child’s unique personality.

As their personality grows, the child will develop their own interests, which the parental player can help nurture. Potential hobbies include music, sports, and gaming, all of which can shape the young character as they grow up. Players can also see new aspects of their spouse’s personality through dialogue, cutscenes, and other interactions. On top of all that, the player’s children won’t be the only ones changing. NPC kids, like Archie, will also start to grow up.

The “Kids Grow Up” patch is only part of the update. Coral Island is moving to the Nintendo Switch 2, adding to its current platform roster of PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Speaking of those platforms, controller vibration will be available once the update hits. Other changes include special bobbers for the fishing rod, all in cute shapes like a strawberry, a mushroom, and a sailboat. UI and other quality-of-life improvements, such as lighting, are also on the way.