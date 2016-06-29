Exclusive footage reveals Jeremy Corbyn’s insiders struggled to get Labour leader to fight Brexit

Members of Jeremy Corbyn’s inner circle struggled to get the Labour Party leader to participate in an energetic campaign to keep the United Kingdom in the European Union, a newly released video from VICE News reveals.

A mass revolt by Labour members of Parliament after the Leave vote won last week accuses Corbyn, a longtime Euroskeptic, of sabotaging his own party’s campaign to remain. The accusation is particularly serious considering that 75 percent of young Britons voted to remain in the EU, and Corbyn was elected party leader last year thanks to young people’s vote.

In previously unreleased footage shot during the filming of a VICE News documentary about Corbyn, members of his staff express doubt that they would be able to get him to engage fully in the fight against Brexit.

