Corey Taylor Thinks This ‘Overrated’ Slipknot Song Is a Pain in His You-Know-What

After almost 3 decades in the band, it’s understandable that Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor would feel like there are a few “overrated” songs. Then again, I don’t know that I would have guessed that his pick for the MOST overrated is, and I quote, “a pain in my f**king a**.”

Speaking to Revolver, the Grammy-winning metal singer revealed his choices for most overrated and underrated Slipknot songs. In the most overrated category, he picked the band’s breakout hit, “Wait and Bleed” from their 1999 self-titled album.

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“I’m very much on the record saying that ‘Wait and Bleed’ is a pain in my f**king a**,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been singing it for 26 years, and it hasn’t gotten easier, folks!”

“But I still sing it with Slipknot and with my solo project,” Taylor continued. “Which tells you how much of a psycho I am, because I know people love that song. So, you gotta do it—and listen, it’s a good problem to have.”

Corey Taylor’s pick for most underrated Slipknot song is a solid deep cut

Next, Taylor made his selection for the most underrated Slipknot song, and, speaking personally, it’s a really solid deep cut that I fully agree with.

“To me, the most underrated Slipknot song is ‘Danger — Keep Away‘,” he confessed. “I love both versions, the one that’s on the album [Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)] and the uncut version that eventually came out. There’s some beautiful parts to that song.”

New Slipknot music may or may not be on the way soon

As for future Slipknot music, the band’s drummer Eloy Casagrande has teased that new songs, or maybe an album, are on the way. While chatting with Drummer’s Review in October 2025, Casagrande said that the band had been working on new music. However, there were no concrete plans for what might come of said music.

“What I can tell you right now is that we are cooking, we are doing some new music, for sure. Yes, we are,” he said. “Since I joined the band, we have been working on some new ideas. We keep exchanging guitar riffs, drum beats, so we are always doing something.”

Casagrande added, “We had also some jam sessions. So, we have a lot of material right now. We just have to sit and put everything together, start jamming, and it’s happening. It already happened. It’s gonna happen in the future. So new material is coming, for sure.”

At this time, Slipknot does not have anything new on the docket, but they did kick out their longtime DJ, Sid Wilson, which could potentially set things back.

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