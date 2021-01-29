Cori Bush Is Moving Offices to Get Away From Marjorie Taylor Greene

Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush is switching offices to get away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying the Georgia Republican berated her in a hallway while maskless earlier this month as a staffer yelled, “Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter!”

On Friday, Bush said that Greene, who has attached herself to several bizarre conspiracy theories including QAnon, also shared false accusations on Twitter that made Bush a “target.” That, plus the hallway incident, Greene’s previous comments against Black Lives Matter, and her pre-election indications of support for violence against Democrats, led Bush to announce her move.

“I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety,” Bush said in a Twitter post Friday.

Bush, a progressive from Missouri, was a leading Black Lives Matter organizer during the protests in Ferguson that followed the police killing of Michael Brown in 2014. She made history when she won her election last year, becoming the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.

Greene responded to Bush’s accusations Friday in a Twitter post of her own, saying Bush was the one who berated her, and that she had “receipts”: a video that showed Greene with her mask pushed below her chin while walking in a hallway. In the video, Bush yells off-camera, “Follow the rules and put on a mask!” A man can be heard making the Black Lives Matter comment about “inciting violence.”

In a follow-up tweet on Friday, Bush said that the hallway incident had occurred on Jan. 13, when she was walking with her staff in the tunnel between the Cannon Office Building and the Capitol. Bush wrote that Greene was “ranting loudly into her phone while not wearing a mask,” and confirmed that she repeatedly asked Greene to put one on.

Less than a week after the hallway incident, Greene tweeted at Bush and asked if she had denounced “radical BLM violence” and apologized to the McCloskeys, the white couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis last summer and subsequently spoke during the Republican National Convention.

Greene linked to commentary that accused Bush of leading “the mob that called for the rape, murder, and burning of the home of Patty and Mark McCloskey of St. Louis.” In her statement posted to Twitter Friday, Bush called that accusation false and said it made her a target of Greene’s many Twitter followers.

As a candidate, Greene was denounced by members of her own party for expressing racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic views in Facebook videos that were reviewed by Politico. She at one point compared Black Lives Matter activists to neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members, calling them all “idiots,” according to the news outlet.