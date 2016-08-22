Corn and Lobster Bisque Is The Civilised Way To Do Summer

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin

Nothing says “summer” like lobster. Actually, it screams “summer.” It jumps up and down like a bro at a sports bar, fist-bumping strangers and spilling Michelob Ultra, yelling “SUMMMMERRRR!!!!” at the top of its lungs.

And, while getting elbows-deep in a lobster boil situation with corn on the cob sounds like the right thing to do in August, it’s much more fun in theory than in practice.

For all the flavours of summer without corn stuck in your teeth and perpetually lobster-y hands, toss that stuff in a pot with some more vegetables, booze, herbs, and a shitload of heavy cream. The bisque base gets simmered with the lobster shells and kicked up with a touch of maple syrup (this is Matty Matheson’s recipe, after all), while whole corn kernels and big chunks of lobster meat add texture.

There you have it—all the summery goods, without going full barbarian at a lobster boil.