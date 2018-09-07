Corn Pudding with Rosé Peaches Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 5 hours

Ingredients

for the corn pudding:

3 ears of fresh corn

2 ½ cups|625 ml whole milk

¾ cup|150 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|60 grams cornstarch

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

whipped cream, for serving

for the peaches:

½ cup|125 ml sparkling rosé

¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar

2 ripe peaches (about 12 ounces|340 grams), halved and pitted

for the cornmeal crumbles:

¼ cup fine cornmeal

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 ½ tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Make the pudding: Shuck the corn and slice off the kernels; you should have about 2 cups. Place the kernels in a blender with the milk and puree until very smooth, at least 30 seconds. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, salt, and yolks until smooth. Whisk in the corn milk until smooth. Heat the pan over medium and, stirring often, bring to a simmer, cooking until the mixture thickens and bubbles start breaking the surface, about 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the butter and vanilla. Pour the pudding through a fine strainer into a bowl, then press a sheet of plastic wrap against the surface of the pudding. Refrigerate the pudding until set, at least 4 hours. Meanwhile, prepare the peaches: In a small bowl, stir together the rosé and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Slice the peach halves into ¼-inch-thick slices, then add to the rosé syrup and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, 30 minutes or up to 3 days in advance. Make the cornmeal crumbles: Heat the oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, butter, both sugars, and salt, and rub with your fingers until they form loose crumbles. Spread the crumbles out on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake, stirring once halfway through, until golden brown and crisp, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack and let the crumbles cool completely. Transfer the crumbles to an airtight container and store for up to 3 days. Divide the corn pudding among 8 serving bowls. Spoon the peaches next to the pudding in the bowls. Top with a dollop of whipped cream, sprinkle with some of the cornmeal crumbles, and serve while cold.

