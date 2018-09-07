Corn Pudding with Rosé Peaches Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 5 hours
Ingredients
for the corn pudding:
3 ears of fresh corn
2 ½ cups|625 ml whole milk
¾ cup|150 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|60 grams cornstarch
½ teaspoon kosher salt
6 large egg yolks
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
whipped cream, for serving
for the peaches:
½ cup|125 ml sparkling rosé
¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar
2 ripe peaches (about 12 ounces|340 grams), halved and pitted
for the cornmeal crumbles:
¼ cup fine cornmeal
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 ½ tablespoons packed light brown sugar
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Make the pudding: Shuck the corn and slice off the kernels; you should have about 2 cups. Place the kernels in a blender with the milk and puree until very smooth, at least 30 seconds. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, salt, and yolks until smooth. Whisk in the corn milk until smooth. Heat the pan over medium and, stirring often, bring to a simmer, cooking until the mixture thickens and bubbles start breaking the surface, about 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the butter and vanilla. Pour the pudding through a fine strainer into a bowl, then press a sheet of plastic wrap against the surface of the pudding. Refrigerate the pudding until set, at least 4 hours.
- Meanwhile, prepare the peaches: In a small bowl, stir together the rosé and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Slice the peach halves into ¼-inch-thick slices, then add to the rosé syrup and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, 30 minutes or up to 3 days in advance.
- Make the cornmeal crumbles: Heat the oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, butter, both sugars, and salt, and rub with your fingers until they form loose crumbles. Spread the crumbles out on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake, stirring once halfway through, until golden brown and crisp, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack and let the crumbles cool completely. Transfer the crumbles to an airtight container and store for up to 3 days.
- Divide the corn pudding among 8 serving bowls. Spoon the peaches next to the pudding in the bowls. Top with a dollop of whipped cream, sprinkle with some of the cornmeal crumbles, and serve while cold.
