Help, We’re Obsessed With This Corn Shirt

Corn is having a moment. Ever since a TikTok video of a boy professing his love for corn as a “big lump with knobs” that “has the juice” went viral a few weeks ago, the internet has fallen bum over noggin for all corn-related content.

The original video amassed over 5 million views, and the OG “Corn Kid” is now on Cameo. But it was a TikTok song remix—the first of the Pop Corn genre—that cemented the video as everyone’s end of summer fixation. The song has racked up over 9 million views on TikTok, and helped launch a CornTok subsection of TikTok where everyone from Kevin Bacon to entire choirs are harmonizing for corn.

Videos by VICE

Naturally, the internet’s best corn jawns have also been flying off the shelves like cotija cheese come BBQ day. These realistic, corn on the cob-themed T-shirts on Amazon have been the cream of the crop. The shirt’s made of 100% cotton, and comes in a variety of sizes from small to 2XL so everyone can live out their dream of being a walking corncob. One reviewer proclaimed that theirs “made [them] the talk of the town.”

“I can’t go anywhere without people honking their horns and taking pics with me,” the reviewer continues. Another fan writes, “Ever since I saw this shirt in a catalog maybe five years ago, I have wanted it. I’d pair it with a green jacket, and be an ear of corn, in line with my born-in-Nebraska, Cornhusker sensibilities. So, for my birthday this year, this is the gift I gave myself.” Customers have purchased it as Korn fans, cornhole players, and self-proclaimed “corn connoisseur[s],” with the majority saying “everyone loves when [they] wear it.”

Corn hardly needed a PR boost, but we are loving the newfound obsession with the tasty starch stick. And unlike avoiding white duds after Labor Day, corn season goes into September, which means there’s never been a better time to shuck off your nine-to-five suit, and slide into something a little more buttery.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll even bring this ‘fit into Halloween month.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.