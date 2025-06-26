From Kentucky With Chill: The THC Seltzer That Elevates Watermelon

The Cornbread Hemp Salted Watermelon THC Seltzer is a masterclass in flavor, texture, and aesthetics, and the high ties it all together. Cornbread has literally saved watermelon THC drinks in my eyes, because their track record was depressing. They also gave me a stylish can that I want to pay good money for, and that’s not an easy feat. Let’s talk about what makes this slice of Cornbread Hemp’s product lineup so special.

A Fiver

Cornbread drinks contain the standard 5mg Delta-9 THC, joining the dosage category of countless other products. This is generally considered a medium dose and a generous helping for any newbies. The brand suggests starting with half a can if you’re a first-timer.

Me? I drank all four I was given. Don’t do that if you’re not confident in your tolerance. As always, I’m bummed there’s no CBD in this recipe. But no worries, the high is still balanced and delightful.

For Heading Out or Staying In

Like I said, I drank four, and it was over the course of about two hours. I wasn’t even trying to be aggressive, they’re just damn good. But I’ll get to the flavor in a minute. The high itself felt airy and fun, not super giggly but definitely in a cheerful state. The giggles eventually came after the fourth drink, but I felt cheeky after just one.

On the can, it says you’ll feel “Happy & Social” after two drinks, and this held true for me. To be fair, I was just with my dog and fiancé, but was lovey and perky, even when they were grumpy. I could easily see this being a go-to before heading to a summer BBQ or trivia night — might not kill it at trivia, but so it goes.

Watermelon’s Never Been This Good

A few other watermelon drinks I’ve tried have disappointed. They taste too watery. I get it; watermelon is watery, it’s right there in the name. However, I expect anything that’s watermelon flavored to be juicy, sweet, and bright. This didn’t meet those expectations. Instead, it gave me a new style of watermelon that hit the spot.

Thankfully, the drink isn’t actually salty, but the salted watermelon flavor is clear and smooth. If real watermelon is a high note, this is a low note, offering a more balanced taste that isn’t super sweet. And it’s not watery, yay! With a subtle fizziness and lush watermelon taste, it’s now my favorite watermelon drink, like ever.

Grass Products From the Bluegrass State

Cornbread uses the matte cans, which I am such a sucker for. AND the cans are gold. Altua THC Drinks have a similarly chic vibe that I adore.

The Cornbread cans are classy, while still being playful, with pop art style designs that leave no questions about what flavor is inside. For me, they have the aesthetic down beautifully. The cans look timeless, like you could buy them in 1965 or 2025. They’re colorful without being goofy, and elegant without being stuffy. Seriously, no notes.

I don’t know why the brand calls itself “Cornbread,” but I love it. It gives the whole company a home-baked feel, which seems to be ingrained in their mission. The whole Kentucky-grown thing is also satisfying. There’s something unique about knowing where your cannabis is coming from, and Kentucky is a somewhat unexpected answer. Nevertheless, the Bluegrass state is churning out some excellent grass.

Low Prices, If You’re Loyal

Sadly, these won’t be ranking high on my budget picks. The average price for a 5mg THC drink is about $6 per can. The base price is $7.50 per can, but only if you make a one-time four-pack purchase. The price goes down if you choose to subscribe and save or buy in bulk. Opting for a subscription order and getting a 24-pack drops the price all the way down to about $5.30 per can. And that’s a rad deal.

If you’re strictly shopping for the cheapest high, these aren’t the answer. I’m a frugal gal, but I’d happily drop $7.50 a can for these stylish and delicious drinks. The good news is, I wouldn’t have to, because committing to 24 cans is a no-brainer. Commitment pays, people.

Made With Love, For Sure

I can truly feel the thoughtfulness in the Cornbread Hemp’s Salted Watermelon THC Seltzers. They delivered a quality high, paired with a refined but rich flavor and irresistible aesthetic. It’s the kind of drink I want to send to my best friend (I know you’d love these, Em), and I probably will. They take the whole poolside-picnic-party drink energy and elevate it to feel as authentic and artful as possible.

