Watermelon CBD Gummies for a Wait-and-See Kind of Experience 

While these Cornbread Watermelon CBD Gummies don’t hit right away, they bring a lovely sensation once they do. These are made to be used consistently, but with 25mg CBD and 1mg THC per gummy, you might feel chilled out after your first bite. I tried this formula and felt it was perfect for a daily dose of contentment for those of us who might be high-strung.

A Drop of THC

These juicy gummies contain 25mg CBD and 1mg Delta-9 THC. That small of a THC dose is unlikely to get you very high, but you may feel a slight haziness if you have a super low THC tolerance. It’s a full spectrum formula, meaning it includes a range of cannabinoids found in cannabis plants, not just the CBD.

Based on lab reports, this gummy contains CBC, CBD, CBDV, and Delta-9 THC. CBDV and CBC are similar to CBD, but may increase the anti-inflammatory and soothing effects of CBD.

A Delightful Delayed Feel

If you want an extra relaxing and happy vibe, these gummies are delightfully chill. The 1mg THC dose gives you a slightly uplifted and cheerful feeling, without creating a strong psychoactive high that can get in the way of your day. Gotta love the entourage effect.

However, the 1mg THC might be enough to halt your productivity, so I don’t recommend these if you have a busy day ahead of you. It depends heavily on your body size, chemistry, and cannabis tolerance. Note that the effects of these took a while to kick in for me, about 50 minutes. And when I used them for several days in a row, the effects were more noticeable. So don’t go triple-dosing yourself right away!

Even with my high tolerance, I still find that the 1mg THC makes a difference in the post-gummy-eating feels. A broad spectrum 25mg dose of CBD has me feeling content, where the 25mg CBD + the 1mg THC gives me a more slow-paced and calm energy. The contrast is subtle, but I’m sitting around testing these gummies for the sake of testing, so I notice it.

No Teeth Required

Courtesy of author

The Cornbread CBD gummies have a surprising texture that is sticky but soft and smushy. If you didn’t feel like using your teeth, you could probably squish these up with your tongue because they have such a soft texture (Turns out, you can do this, I tried it just for you guys). It makes me want to shove a fistful in my mouth at once, which usually isn’t my style (I did not try this).

The coating of sugar helps them not stick together, but they’re still tacky enough to get that chewy texture (if you feel like using your teeth). I recommend keeping them in the fridge if your house is hot, because it gives them a firmer but still wonderfully melty texture.

The flavor here isn’t too far off from Cornbread’s Salted Watermelon THC Seltzer, which I was head over heels for. It seems like Cornbread has the watermelon flavor down to a tasty science. The gummies are supremely juicy, which pairs well with that supple, squishy texture. What I’m uber-grateful for is that these aren’t too sweet, so they feel decidedly adult.

Cornbread Keeps it Classy

The Cornbread gummy packaging is straightforward, but still thoughtful. Unlike most gummy packages, these come in a glass jar (so fancy!), which elevates the whole experience. And yes, I will be keeping this jar and using it for other things.

While the Cornbread seltzers have artsy designs, the gummies are simpler, but still have that cozy, homegrown vibe that I love about the brand. The gilded brand name brings a luxurious flair to the look, while the soft beige label maintains the down-to-earth feel.

Worth It

These, sadly, aren’t a top budget pick for me, but they’re not overpriced either. They come in between $1.30 and $1.70 per gummy, depending on whether you subscribe or save or not. But if you select the higher potency gummies, you get more bang for your buck (and more CBD and THC per gummy).

Cornbread is one of those brands that’s worth the price. The price tags typically align with industry averages, so they’re not the cheapest, but they deliver top-quality products at mid-range prices.

Watermelon for the Weekend

The Cornbread Watermelon CBD Gummies are an exceptional option if you want a soothing gummy that comes with a small side serving of cheerfulness. That 1mg THC might do more than you think, so start with one gummy and see how you feel. Ultimately, these are a stellar gummy for a laidback evening or slow-going weekend. Taking one every day might help you maintain a mellow mood in the long term, but I felt the soothing effects after one use.

