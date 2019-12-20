Cornflake-Crusted Pork Tenders Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

for the tenders:

1 (1 pound|450 gram) piece pork tenderloin

2 teaspoons dry mustard

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

½ cup|60 grams all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

5 cups|160 grams cornflakes, lightly crushed

canola oil, for frying

for the honey mustard dipping sauce:

½ cup|110 grams sour cream

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons hot sauce

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Directions

Place the pork in a ziplock bag and, using a meat tenderizer, beat the pork until ¼-inch thick. Slice into 4-inch strips that are about ¾-inch wide and set aside. Marinate the pork: In a medium bowl, mix the mustard, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and paprika. Add the pork and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Make the dipping sauce: Whisk the sour cream, mustards, honey, hot sauce, and vinegar in a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Fry the pork: Heat 2-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Place the flour, eggs, and crushed cornflakes in 3 separate shallow dishes and season each with salt and pepper. Coat the pork tenders in the flour, followed by the egg, and finally in the cornflakes. Working in batches, fry the tenders until golden-brown, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate and repeat with the remaining pork tenders. Transfer to a platter and serve with the dipping sauce.

