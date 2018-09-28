Cornyn says allegations against Mark Judge are “uncorroborated.” But Judge’s ex corroborated them.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn delivered an impassioned defense of the childhood friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who failed to step up as a potential witness to Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations of sexual assault.

Ford said that the friend, Mark Judge, was in the room while Kavanaugh groped her, pressed himself on top of her, and may have attempted to rape her. Ford, Senate Democrats, and Kavanaugh opponents have repeatedly called for Judge to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but he has refused, instead submitting a sworn affidavit that denied Ford’s allegations.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting ahead of a vote to recommend Kavanaugh for confirmation Friday, Cornyn attempted to paint Judge as sympathetic and called him a “cancer survivor” and a “recovering alcoholic.” The Senate Majority Whip also said that Judge has a deep fear of public speaking and was subject to the “most salacious, uncorroborated, outrageous allegations.”

But some of the allegations against Judge have been corroborated. Like Julie Swetnick’s assertion that Judge and Kavanaugh attended parties during which boys would participate in gang rapes of girls. Swetnick, who’s represented by Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti, claims she was gang-raped at a party attended by Kavanaugh and that she saw the Supreme Court nominee waiting in line to have sex with another girl.

In an interview with the New Yorker, Judge’s ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Rasor also said that Judge once “ashamedly” admitted that he and some boys took turns having sex with a drunk girl, adding that she could not stand by and watch Judge lie as he defended Kavanaugh. Judge has denied Swetnick’s and Rasor’s allegations.

Furthermore, Judge’s supposed deep fear of public speaking hasn’t stopped him, in the past, from advertising himself as available for media and speaking engagements during the release of his numerous published books.

Republicans have said they believe the attempt to get Judge before the committee is nothing more than an attempt to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Cover image: Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)