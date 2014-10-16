coronacapital_2014.gif

This past weekend, Mexico City hosted Corona Capital, one of the country’s biggest festivals, with performers like Jack White, Sam Smith, St. Vincent, MØ, Weezer, and Yung Lean. In case you didn’t make it to Mexico—or even if you did but only have static images stuck in your brain—you can relive the festival in all its muddy glory in GIFs. Look at all this real life action! It’s like you’re there right now! You’re practically watching Weezer perform! Close your eyes and imagine! Now open them and let these GIFs do the imagining for you: