Stuck at Home Due to the Coronavirus, Chinese Netizens Share Ways They Entertain Themselves

On Sunday, January 26, the Chinese government announced that the Chinese New Year holiday had been extended. Instead of ending on Thursday, January 30, it will go on until Sunday, February 2, to prevent people from going to public places amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

A longer break sounds great but now many are stuck at home with nothing to do. Viral on Chinese social media at the moment are netizens sharing how they’ve been entertaining themselves while cooped up at home.

From playing make-shift table tennis, to making an uninterested cat learn math, this video posted by state-run People’s Daily on Weibo shows it all.

This video has inspired various netizens to share what they’ve been doing too. As it turns out, boredom is a driving force for mankind’s greatest achievements.



In an impressive but spectacularly useless feat, this guy constructed models of iconic Chinese architecture out of mahjong tiles.

Photo from Weibo

There’s also this person who performed a neat C-section on her mandarin orange. Look at those little mandarin babies!

Photo from Weibo

And then there are those who plan to spend all the extra time having sex. Lots and lots of sex.



“The Chinese New Year holiday has been extended, take care of your bodies bros!” one Weibo post reads, attached with a photo of an empty shelf of condoms.

Photo from Weibo

This little boy is spending his time making noodles with his grandparents. Some quality family bonding right here.

Photo from Weibo

On a similar note, a trending topic on Weibo asks users: “If you knew the holiday was going to be like this, what would you have done?”



Some have big aspirations for the holiday.

“Make a new year plan for myself at home. No matter how old you are, there are definitely past events to reflect on, as well as future plans to explore. Make a good plan and organise your life, leave some things in the past and remember some lessons for the future, so you will not feel too tired going forward…”

Photo from Weibo

But for those who can’t relate to the whole “new year, new me” hoo-ha, the extended holiday provides more practical opportunities.



“I should have gone for plastic surgery before the holiday, fuck, what a good recovery period.”

Photo from Weibo

“I would have shaved my head and let my hair grow back. I might have more hair then.”

Photo from Weibo

