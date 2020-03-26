Coronavirus Has Now Killed Over 1,000 People in the U.S.

At least 1,046 people in the United States have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The grim milestone comes after the U.S. saw its deadliest day yet, with more than 200 deaths recorded on Wednesday, according to CNN. On Sunday, the U.S. death total stood at 326, the network said.

Of the 1,046 deaths recorded, New York City had by far the most, with 280 deaths (as well as another 36 deaths elsewhere around the state). After New York, 100 people have died in King County, Washington, where an outbreak at a nursing home caused the first explosion of cases in the U.S.

Overall, the U.S. has nearly 70,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the third-most behind China and Italy, and putting it in position to surpass those countries soon. Confirmed cases jumped by 15,000 between Monday and Tuesday, Johns Hopkins data showed.

Dr. Ira Longini, a University of Florida epidemiologist advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus, said Wednesday that he expects the number of deaths in the U.S. to peak in another two to three weeks. So far, the virus has killed more than 22,000 people around the world.

Cover: Members Air Force Reserve set up tents and moved medical related equipment as they build a makeshift morgue outside Bellevue Hospital to handle potential high number of Coronavirus victims, New York, NY, March 25, 2020. (Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)