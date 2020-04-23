Coronavirus Is Revealing Gaping Holes in America’s Drug Supply Chain

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

America might be starting to catch its breath on round one of the coronavirus pandemic, but medical experts say the next crisis is just around the corner: drug shortages.

There have already been signs that hospitals are running low on key pharmaceuticals needed to treat the virus: asthma medications, like albuterol, and sedatives, like propofol, which are key for keeping people on ventilators.

But the bigger problem is a global supply chain that rife with bottlenecks and dependent on just a small handful of places to produce almost all of America’s generic medications — and even fewer still that make the raw materials that go into those drugs.

With coronavirus slowing down production in places like China and India, it’s possible that a much wider range of medicines, like Tylenol and antibiotics, could soon run out.