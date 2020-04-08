Here’s All the Craziest Ways Coronavirus Is Inspiring Indians

2020 so far has not seen much from us apart from all things coronavirus. COVID-19 has visibly taken over our conversations, newsfeeds and sense of stability. This has subsequently sparked a counter-reaction of artists, content creators and meme makers unleashing all kinds of lockdown or quarantine-themed videos, posts and illustrations. As with any pandemic in the past, art therapy and channelling feelings of dread or despair into creations that many may find triggering at the time become important ways to reduce stress sensors in the brain and face a horrifying reality with a stronger, more positive perspective.

For the Uttarakhand police, this translated to them hiring an actor to play Yamraj—the Indian version of the Grim Reaper—to roam the streets and remind citizens to stay at home and take the advised precautions—but notably missing a face mask himself. Because, YOLO?

For others, this means taking coronavirus so literally, they’ve used everything, from its structural proteins to its very name, for some whacked-out inspiration. Fair warning though: they might just trigger your trypophobia.



The corona-mobile

Sudhakar, a local car museum owner in Hyderabad, has been known for creating cars in some pretty quirky shapes—from condoms (to raise awareness about HIV-AIDS) to giant cigarettes (another PSA: smoking kills). His latest creation then just had to be a COVID-19 car—a green, spiky, microbe-shaped thing that moves around, supposedly to remind you to stay at home while the vehicle itself is meant for the road. Dare we say it’s a batmobile?



Spiked sandesh and coronavirus cupcakes

On April 6, a sweet shop in Kolkata revealed a new line of cupcakes and the local sweet delicacy, sandesh, designed to resemble the COVID-19 microbes. The idea was to turn the fear around the novel virus on its head by giving people the satisfaction of being able to “eat it before it eats us”. However, this message didn’t go down well with many, who found it a despicable display of ignorance and insensitivity.

Graphic imagery

In states including Maharashtra and Kolkata, the walls, streets and even main roads have been splashed with warning signals of staying safe in the time of coronavirus. From face masks to graffiti that ask you refrain from coughing or sneezing without covering your face, art is being used to visually stress good hygiene practices and social distancing.

The coronavirus warrior armour

Just last week, we spent a good amount of time laughing over photos of Indian cops using inventive coronavirus-shaped helmets and armour.

Photo by B Gowtham

The christening of newborns

While the coronavirus lockdown is expected to fuel a major baby boom, those giving birth during the shutdown are clearly feeling the heat. So, many couples are naming their kids everything from “corona” to “virus”. While a set of twins in Raipur were recently named Corona and Covid, some parents have even gone so far as to name their newborn Lockdown. Honestly though, Lockdown sounds like a really rad name.

