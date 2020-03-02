BREAKING: Some Shelves Are Empty

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is obviously a serious situation for some regions in the world. But for some reason, the first thing people do when there’s a crisis in the news is run to the nearest grocery store to hoard toilet paper, canned beans, and bread.
Meanwhile the US Surgeon General is begging people to stop buying masks and yuppies in Brooklyn are raiding Trader Joe’s. Burying yourself in stuff you panic-bought after a too-long Twitter scroll won’t help you, so get immune to this kind of peer pressure right now:
“What consumerism really is, at its worst is getting people to buy things that don’t actually improve their lives.” – Jeff Bezos
“Capitalism works.” – Michael Bloomberg
“It was my full intent as a teenager to smash capitalism and eat dumpster food.” – Sophia Amoruso
“But you can’t focus on things that matter if all you’ve been is asleep for forty years. Funny how sleep rhymes with sheep. You know.” – Charlie Sheen
Motherboard will continue to monitor the shelf situation. In the meantime, wash your hands.