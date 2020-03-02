BREAKING: Some Shelves Are Empty

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is obviously a serious situation for some regions in the world. But for some reason, the first thing people do when there’s a crisis in the news is run to the nearest grocery store to hoard toilet paper, canned beans, and bread.



Meanwhile the US Surgeon General is begging people to stop buying masks and yuppies in Brooklyn are raiding Trader Joe’s. Burying yourself in stuff you panic-bought after a too-long Twitter scroll won’t help you, so get immune to this kind of peer pressure right now:

Shelves empty as Brits stock up and supplies rationed amidst coronavirus fears https://t.co/QUhvsRbILB pic.twitter.com/um6447PcIB — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 29, 2020

https://twitter.com/howroute/status/1233186100358909953

A viewer sent me this photo of the medicine shelves at Target in NE Mpls. pic.twitter.com/x3xr8ua4It — Kate Raddatz (@KateRaddatz) March 2, 2020

“What consumerism really is, at its worst is getting people to buy things that don’t actually improve their lives.” – Jeff Bezos

Vancouver. Costco in Richmond and Chinatown are experiencing locust problems with perishables and meat flying off the shelves due to #coronavirus fears



More reason why stores need to enforce customer limits to ensure stock for everyonepic.twitter.com/LMM4xEcEKM — woppa 🎗😷 (@Woppa1Woppa) March 2, 2020

“Capitalism works.” – Michael Bloomberg

With shops running out of some supplies across the globe, Australia rushed to empty the shelves of urgent supplies such as hand sanitizer and (Checks notes…. ) lego. pic.twitter.com/PuCLXk6IUN — Wolf, guess what my username elsewhere is :-) (@wolfcat) March 2, 2020

Empty shelves at local Coles. Rice/Pasta/Flour/UHT Milk/Milk Powder/Noodles/Toilet Paper/Paper Towels/OTC Medicines all gone. Many shoppers are stunned at the scenes. #panicbuying #coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/MEzFevrf29 — David Cao (@DavidCaoEV) March 2, 2020

“It was my full intent as a teenager to smash capitalism and eat dumpster food.” – Sophia Amoruso

Has panic buying started in Sydney, Australia? Canned goods, pasta and basics are disappearing from shelves. These images captured at Rose Bay and Vaucluse supermarkets. There is no panic in the shoppers demeanor, but you do notice more people with long life items. #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/6XevOGQVR3 — Daniel Shaw (@DanielShawAU) March 2, 2020

https://twitter.com/gshowalt/status/1234295516457910272

“But you can’t focus on things that matter if all you’ve been is asleep for forty years. Funny how sleep rhymes with sheep. You know.” – Charlie Sheen

https://twitter.com/samleecole/status/1233831371069624320

sign of the apocalypse? Williamsburg Whole Foods is out of cookie dough hemp protein bars pic.twitter.com/S1tOP5VwK9 — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) March 2, 2020

simply terrifying: the shelves @VICE headquarters are barren amid coronavirus panic pic.twitter.com/cCUlN3gGLe — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) March 2, 2020

Motherboard will continue to monitor the shelf situation. In the meantime, wash your hands.