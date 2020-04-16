Coronavirus Updates Canada: Trump Wants to Reopen the US-Canada Border Sooner Rather Than Later

Updated at 12:15 p.m. (EDT): U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to reopen the Canada-U.S. border, even though Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it’s way too early to relax restrictions.



“It will be one of the early borders to be released,” Trump said in his daily address on Wednesday. “Canada’s doing well, we’re doing well—so we’ll see.”

“There will be special thought given to this relationship,” Trudeau said on Thursday. “But at the same time, we know there is a significant amount of time still before we can talk about loosening such restrictions.”

Trump’s statements are at odds with Canada’s current COVID-19 strategy. The two countries are faring drastically differently: The U.S., the global epicentre of the pandemic, has more than half a million active cases of COVID-19 and 24,582 deaths, whereas Canada has 28,899 cases and 1,048 deaths and public health officials say it’s flattening the curve.

Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters on Wednesday that COVID-19 cases are doubling every 10 days, as opposed to every three—the doubling rate in March. That means, Canada is likely starting to flatten its curve.

But Tam urged “cautious optimism” and said that while Canadians are hoping to “sprint” to the COVID-19 finish line, fighting the virus is more like running a marathon—”there are no rewards for finishing early,” she said.

Both Tam and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have said several times that physical distancing measures will not be relaxed for weeks at least.

Regional disparities

Coronavirus case numbers and deaths across Canada have revealed major disparities, with Ontario and Quebec reporting the highest number of virus cases and deaths.

As of Thursday morning evening, Ontario recorded 8,967 cases and 423 deaths, while Quebec reported 14,860 cases and 487 deaths.

On Thursday, Trudeau said Quebec has requested military support from the federal government for the third time. This time, to help the province deal with outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Trudeau is working with the province to figure out the best ways to provide support.

Meanwhile, British Columbia is already looking to gradually ease emergency orders, as the province’s success in containing the virus continues.

It will still be weeks before easing begins, but B.C. Premier John Horgan said Wednesday that the province will start reopening in the “not too distant future.”

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan reported the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly one month, prompting the province’s top health official to say that “things are looking very positive.”

But the province said it will continue enforcing physical distancing to avoid a “second wave” of COVID-19.

States of emergency, including orders that keep businesses deemed “nonessential” closed, are still in place in every province and territory across Canada.

New breaks for businesses

Trudeau expanded eligibility for businesses seeking support from the Canada Emergency Business Account.

The account provides interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to small businesses and not-for-profits. It is supposed to help businesses cover operating costs while COVID-19 continues to decimate revenues.

Previously, businesses who spent $50,000 to $1 million were eligible. Now, those who spent between $20,000 to $1.5 million in total payroll in 2019 can apply for the loan.

The government has already awarded Canadian businesses $7.5 billion in loans so far.

Trudeau also announced the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent assistance program that will help small businesses pay for rent in April, May, and June. The prime minister is discussing the initiative with provinces and territories later Thursday and said he would announce more details soon.

More layoffs, businesses closing permanently

As Trudeau announces new measures to support Canadians who are out of work because of COVID-19, corporations and small businesses hit by the virus are continuing to lay people off—or shut down altogether.

WestJet is laying off 17,000 pilots, some as of May 1 and others as of June 1, the Toronto Star reported.

A survey of small businesses released on Wednesday found that only half will survive to the end of May if pandemic conditions don’t change in Canada. About 22 percent of businesses said their revenue has dropped to zero because of COVID-19.

Several small businesses are shutting down for good, including Toronto’s family-run Vesuvio Pizzeria and Spaghetti House, a West End staple for 63 years.

“Like many restaurants, our business has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “The time has come to say farewell.”

COVID-19 in Alberta’s oilsands

Alberta reported a COVID-19 outbreak at an oilsands camp just north of Fort McMurray.

Three people affiliated with Kearl Lake oilsands project tested positive for the virus, with another six self-isolating while they wait for their test results.

Alberta Health Services said it’s working with the site to prevent further transmission.

Canadian cases slowing, but still growing

As of Thursday morning, the country had 28,899 probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,048 deaths.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases across Canada:

British Columbia: 1,561

Alberta: 1,996

Saskatchewan: 304

Manitoba: 246

Ontario: 8,967

Quebec: 14,860

Newfoundland and Labrador: 247

New Brunswick: 117

Nova Scotia: 549

Prince Edward Island: 26

Yukon: 8

Northwest Territories: 5

Nunavut: 0

Late Wednesday, the global total of confirmed COVID-19 neared 2 million, with more than 123,000 deaths.

