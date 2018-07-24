Correction to article “The 24-Hour Carlton Flower Shop Everyone Thought Was a Drug Front, Was a Drug Front”. Flower Shop was NOT In Carlton.

On the 14th of July, we ran a story titled “The 24-Hour Carlton Flower Shop Everyone Thought Was a Drug Front, Was a Drug Front,” about a drug ring operating in Melbourne.

In that piece, we stated that the business in question was in Carlton. That piece of information wasn’t correct. We wish to correct that untrue statement and to sincerely apologise to anyone affected by the error which was a mistake and not made with intent or malice.

To reiterate, the flower shop in question was in another suburb, not in Carlton.