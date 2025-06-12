Pick Up a Corsair M75 Mouse for $60 Off (or More) and Save Your Wrist

Like a broken record, I preach the wonders of an ergonomic mouse for alleviating wrist pain. We’re all stuck on our computers, whether for work or at home, and the vast majority of us are clacking away on laptops.

Laptops’ trackpads are never anything worth writing home about. Even on the expensive, industry-leading models, the trackpads are about making do with the packaging limitations, not saving you from carpal tunnel syndrome.

One of my longtime favorite computer mouse manufacturers, Corsair, is having a killer sale on its M75 wireless mouse right now. Normally a $130 mouse (yeah, I know), you can pick a new one up for $70.

Still too rich for your blood, even with the benefits of an ergonomic mouse enticing you? Well, you can pick up a factory-refurbished M75 straight from its manufacturer, Corsair, for $35. That’s $95 off, and it’s not like you’re buying it from some rando on eBay with sticky fingers and a weird history of negative buyer feedback.

lightning fast, and comfortable, too

Corsair calls it a “no-lag, sub-1(millisecond) connection.” I just call it damn fast. Gone are the days when using a wireless mouse meant putting up with slight but aggravating delays in what your hand did with the mouse and what the cursor did on your screen.

Being wireless, the M75 frees up your laptop’s precious USB ports, a real problem if you’re using something like an older MacBook Air that only has two USB-C ports. The wireless connection comes via either a 2.4GHz “Wi-Fi “Slipstream” connector or Bluetooth. It’ll run for up to 105 hours on the former, or up to 210 hours on the latter.

Downsides are that the Slipstream connector requires a USB-A port, which is frustrating. Almost everything has moved to USB-C by now. Why make people go get an adapter?

It doesn’t take away from the fact that Corsair is a top-tier manufacturer in the computer mouse space, and the M75 is one of its better options. Now, you can have it for almost a pittance.