The Corsair Void V2 Proves You Can Ball on a Budget, Offering Premium Features at an Affordable Price (Review)

Picking between available features and affordability can be difficult, especially when you’re trying to find that perfect headset. And it feels like we’ve got to break the bank if we want to get our hands on something that has a little bit of everything. 3D Audio. Dolby Surround Sound. Good build quality that feels like it will last. These all sound like things that we’d come to expect in a headset like the Corsair Virtuoso Max, a pair of cans that retail for over $300. Well, that’s the most shocking part: all of those features, and many more, are available in the Corsair Void V2. And these are going to retail for just a touch over a hundred bucks.

Styling and Profiling Is the Name of the Game, Especially if Your Name Is the Corsair Void V2

When it comes to gaming headphones, one of the first things I need to try is an 8-hour test. If I can wear headphones for a whole work day without my ears feeling like they’re boiling alive, or my head feeling like it’s going to implode from the pressure, they get a solid pass. And the Corsair Void V2 gets an easy pass on that front. Coming in at roughly 303g, or .67lbs, these wireless headphones are just about as light as you can get. But, even though they’re incredibly light, they also feel incredibly durable.

Hard, textured plastic adorns the outer shell, much like the ASUS Pelta Wireless headphones. But unlike the Pelta, the swivel of these headphones has a bit more pressure behind it, helping them feel a little more sturdy in the long run. And, overall, these have more of a meaty soundstage to them, hitting somewhere in the middle ground between the Pelta and the Delta II’s that I’ve been testing recently.

The Corsair Void V2 is extremely bassy, providing ample rumble after an explosion hits. This type of thing works out fantastically if you’re playing a shooter, but can be a little more distracting if you’re playing something cozier. And while iCue still isn’t my favorite software on the planet, it’s made bounds of improvements over the years, and can help subtly customize the soundstage to my exact specifications. No matter how I’m using these, they feel nice.

Dual Connections Are Typically Saved for More Premium Headsets, but Not for the Void V2

Another feature that surprised me was the ability to swap between multiple connections. Much like the Corsair HS80s that I mainlined for years before testing these out, I can swap between the 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth at any time. Just the press of a button, and I’m ready to chat on the phone or listen to a podcast. Here, I can cycle between different connections. It’s a really nice feature and lets me cut out the middleman. And by the middleman, I mean the need to swap into a different pair of headphones to do something different.

All of this is powered by Custom 50mm Neodymium drivers. The difference is impressive, especially for those who like bass in their music/games. The Corsair Void V2 hits hard when it needs to. Admittedly, a little too hard right out of the box. I strongly suggest downloading iCue and customizing the soundscape to your liking, as they may be a little too overbearing at first listen. I’m used to the sound profile of headphones like the Sennheiser HD600, with their crisp, clean sound. But after messing with the sound profile, these worked just as well as I wanted them to.

One thing to keep in mind for PlayStation users? These headphones fully support 3D Audio, and with a few flipped switches in the settings menu, you can get some supremely good audio quality pumping into your ears.

The Corsair Void V2 has an Impressive Battery Life, to Boot

The Corsair Void V2 are full wireless headphones, meaning that they have no 3.5mm connection jack for Xbox users or wired connections. But a 70+ hour battery life more than makes up for that. And by using iCue, I was able to turn off the RGB to save even more time. Plus, since I wear glasses, the front-facing RGB could be distracting at times, as it would bounce off my frames.

Regardless of what I was using the Corsair Void V2 for, I have very few to no complaints. They’re incredibly light, they sound fantastic (with a bit of tweaking), and have a battery that just won’t quit. The microphone is quite nice, with nobody complaining about background noise during extended gaming sessions. For the price? These are an easy recommendation, especially for folks looking for quality and quantity in one package.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

The Corsair Void V2 is available now from Corsair for an MSRP of $119.99. A sample was provided by Corsair for the sake of review.